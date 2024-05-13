MELTRIC Promotes Switch-Rated, Single Pole, and Hazardous Location Electrical Connection Solutions at CIM 2024
MELTRIC® Corporation announces its exhibition at CIM, on May 12 - 15, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. MELTRIC will be in booth #1044.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC Corporation, a global leader in electrical connectivity solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming CIM Connect 2024 convention and expo, scheduled from May 12 to April 15, 2024, at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, Canada. MELTRIC will showcase its CSA and UL listed, NEC and NPFA 70E compliant plugs and receptacles, specifically tailored for use in the mining, quarrying, and aggregate industries, at booth 1044 (https://pages.meltric.com/2024-can-mining).
CIM Connect is rebranded for the 2024 convention and exposition to embody the mission of connecting people to exchange ideas, collaborate, innovate, and advance the industry. With the 2024 theme of “Brand Canada: Our Critical Advantage,” MELTRIC's presence at the conference emphasizes the company’s commitment to furthering the convention's mission of developing Canada’s unique role in global minerals, metals, and energy with the safety tools possible.
Designed to meet the unique electrical requirements of mining and aggregate industries, MELTRIC's electrical connection devices offer unparalleled reliability, durability, and safety. These robust plugs and receptacles are engineered to withstand the rigors of challenging environments, ensuring dependable and relocatable, convenient power connectivity in harsh conditions.
MELTRIC Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles are designed to safely and quickly connect and disconnect mining, quarrying, and aggregate electrical equipment. The devices are the ideal solution for power distribution, conveyors, pumps, motor color, processing equipment, high horsepower motors, heavy-duty machinery, and more.
Visitors to booth 1044 will have the opportunity to explore MELTRIC's comprehensive range of plugs and receptacles, including live demonstrations of the devices in action. From foolproof design to advanced safety features, the MELTRIC sets a new standard for electrical connectivity in mining, quarrying, and aggregate operations.
Discover how MELTRIC's power connection solutions can power the performance and safety of your mining, quarrying, and aggregate day-to-day operations at CIM 2024. Join us at booth 1044 to learn more about how the full range of MELTRIC products can keep your employees safe and operations running.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
