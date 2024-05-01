Submit Release
StoneX Group Inc. to Announce 2024 Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings on May 8, 2024

Conference call to follow on May 9, 2024 at 9:00am ET

NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) today announced that it will release its fiscal 2024 second quarter results after the market close on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company's 2024 fiscal second quarter results.

A live web cast of the conference call as well as additional information to review during the call will be made available in PDF form at https://www.stonex.com. Participants can also access the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (within the United States and Canada), or 1-646-307-1963 (international callers) approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID will be 2651287.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be available at https://www.stonex.com.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders and investors to the global market ecosystem through a unique blend of digital platforms, end-to-end clearing and execution services, high touch service and deep expertise. The Company strives to be the one trusted partner to its clients, providing its network, product and services to allow them to pursue trading opportunities, manage their market risks, make investments and improve their business performance. A Fortune-500 company headquartered in New York City and listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ:SNEX), StoneX Group Inc. and its more than 4,300 employees serve more than 54,000 commercial, institutional, and global payments clients, and more than 400,000 retail accounts, from more than 40 offices spread across five continents. Further information on the Company is available at www.stonex.com.

CONTACT: StoneX Group Inc.

Investor Inquiries:

Kevin Murphy
(212) 403 - 7296
kevin.murphy@stonex.com

SNEX-G

 


Primary Logo

