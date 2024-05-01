Governor Ivey Releases Video Message for National Day of Prayer

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday, in observance of the 73rd National Day of Prayer, has officially proclaimed Thursday, May 2, 2024, as National Day of Prayer in the state of Alabama through a proclamation and released an accompanying video message to mark the occasion.

In the message, Governor Ivey addresses the recent adversities faced by both Alabamians and people across the nation, also making direct mention of the ongoing conflict in Israel. She emphasizes the profound strength and guidance derived from faith.

Script:

My fellow Alabamians, I am proud to join you and folks across the country for the 73rd National Day of Prayer.

Our state, our nation and our world have seen recent hardships, but our faith remains steadfast.

This year, the theme for National Day of Prayer is, “Lift Up the Word – Light Up the World,” drawn from 2 Samuel 22:29-31.

What a perfect time it is for us to hear such a strong message that reminds us of God’s ever-prevailing omnipotence.

It reads, “For thou art my lamp, O Lord: And the Lord will lighten my darkness. For by thee I have run through a troop: By my God have I leaped over a wall. As for God, His way is perfect; The word of the Lord is tried: He is a buckler to all them that trust in Him.”

These verses speak to the unwavering support and guidance we find in our faith, even in the midst of challenges.

It teaches us that with God’s help, we can overcome any obstacle and find light in the darkest of times.

Let us take a moment to lift up our Alabama families, our nation’s leaders and all those facing adversity around the globe.

And on behalf of all Alabamians, I ask that we join together in prayer for the people of Israel, who have endured senseless attacks in their fight to protect their homeland.

May peace prevail and may these acts of terrorism come to an end.

As Alabamians, let us continue to stand united in faith, resilience and compassion.

Together, through the power of prayer and unwavering faith, we will always come up stronger than ever before.

May God continue to bless each of you, the great state of Alabama and these United States of America!

