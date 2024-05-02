Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda, Africa concludes U.S. Tour with first-ever performances in New York City
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda, Africa will conclude their 2024 Revolution Tour with three weeks of performances in New York City. The free performances are part of a schedule of more than 80 performances on the U.S. portion of the tour which began in February.
The choir, which performs in churches, schools and businesses around the country, is comprised of 13 children from Uganda who launched their 5th U.S. tour with performances in Alabama. The choir has also performed in Maryland, Delaware, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida and will be visiting New York for the first time in its eight year history. The children performed in churches in Uganda for most of 2023 before beginning the trip to America.
“The choir began as an outreach program for us in 2016 and is a great experience for the kids we serve in Uganda,” said Suzanne Owens, CEO of Sozo Children. “The choir tour is a mission trip but it’s more than just a chance for the kids to visit America. We want the kids to come away from this knowing they are loved and that they matter,” said Owens.
The performances are appropriate for all ages and will feature a traditional Ugandan cultural dance, a video tour, upbeat Christian music and a chance to meet some of the children and staff after the show. The choir will also visit area schools to sing and share with students about life in Africa.
“Our goal as a ministry is to equip each of the children in our care to be effective disciples for Jesus,” said Owens. “They are the next generation of leaders in their homeland, so we aren’t trying to westernize them but we equip them by walking alongside them sharing our common faith in Christ.”
The choir will perform in Queens for two services at Promise Church on May 5 and at Promise Christian Academy on May 10. They will also perform at Powerhouse Kids on May 11. The children will perform in Brooklyn at Love Tabernacle on May 12 and in the Bronx at Christ Alive Christian Center on May 19. The choir will also plan several pop-up shows around the city during their stay.
Sozo Children is a Birmingham, Alabama-based ministry serving children in Uganda who have been rescued from extreme circumstances such as abuse, abandonment and trafficking. The ministry provides housing, healthcare, counseling and an education to more than 150 children in Uganda and operates an upscale thrift store, Sozo Trading Co. in Birmingham which provides a portion of funding for the ministry and serves as a launching point for local outreach opportunities.
To learn more about the choir’s tour schedule and performance times or to make a donation to support the children, visit www.sozochildren.org/sozochoir.
About Sozo Children
Sozo Children was founded in 2010 to serve the needs of vulnerable children in the nation of Uganda. Currently, Sozo provides for more than 150 children and maintains an upscale thrift store, Sozo Trading Co. in Birmingham, Alabama, benefitting the ministry. To learn more about Sozo Children, or to support the ministry, visit www.sozochildren.org.
About Sozo Children
Sozo Children was founded in 2010 to serve the needs of vulnerable children in the nation of Uganda. Currently, Sozo provides for more than 150 children and maintains an upscale thrift store, Sozo Trading Co. in Birmingham, Alabama, benefitting the ministry. To learn more about Sozo Children, or to support the ministry, visit www.sozochildren.org.
