Coherus to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its first quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 9, 2024, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.



A webcast replay will be available on https://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, May 9, 2024, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

To access the conference call:

Dial: (800) 715-9871 (toll-free USA and Canada); (646) 307-1963 (international)

Conference ID: 4442005

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jqq7phbt/

The press release with the first quarter 2024 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

