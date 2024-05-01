Submit Release
Coherus to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 9, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its first quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT on May 9, 2024, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A webcast replay will be available on https://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, May 9, 2024, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

To access the conference call:
Dial: (800) 715-9871 (toll-free USA and Canada); (646) 307-1963 (international)
Conference ID: 4442005

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jqq7phbt/ 

The press release with the first quarter 2024 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. 

Coherus Contact Information
Investors:
Jami Taylor, Head of Investor Relations for Coherus
IR@coherus.com

 


