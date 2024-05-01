Pilgrim’s Pride Reports First Quarter 2024 Results with $4.4 Billion in Net Sales and Operating Income of $250.3 Million

GREELEY, Colo., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest poultry producers, reports its first quarter 2024 financial results.



First Quarter Highlights

Net Sales of $4.4 billion.

Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 5.7%.

GAAP Net Income of $174.9 million and GAAP EPS of $0.73. Adjusted Net Income of $182.9 million or Adjusted EPS of $0.77.

Adjusted EBITDA of $371.9 million, or a 8.5% margin, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 9.4% in the U.S., 6.4% in Europe, and 9.2% in Mexico.

Our diversified U.S. fresh portfolio continues to demonstrate its strength with dynamic market conditions, through increased partnership with Key Customers in both Case Ready and Small Bird, and improved operational excellence in Big Bird.

Prepared Foods continues to accelerate its profitable growth through branded fully cooked offerings as Just Bare ® and Pilgrim’s ® net sales collectively grew 30% from prior year and continue to gain distribution across all channels.

and Pilgrim’s net sales collectively grew 30% from prior year and continue to gain distribution across all channels. Europe continued its journey to improve through additional distribution with Key Customers and further optimization of manufacturing and support activities. Diversification through brands continues to grow as net sales for Richmond ® and Fridge Raiders ® grew 6.5% and 9.6% respectively.

and Fridge Raiders grew 6.5% and 9.6% respectively. Mexico improved results given balanced supply and demand fundamentals in commodity markets, deepened relationships with Key Customers, and expanded presence in differentiated offerings.

Strong liquidity position and net leverage ratio of less than 2.0x Adjusted EBITDA through prudent management of working capital.

Increased diversification of our portfolio to support profitable growth as our protein conversion plant in South Georgia initiated start up in March.

Completed an external review of our GHG emission intensity levels associated with our Sustainability Linked Bond. Emission intensity declined by 15.6% between 2019 and 2022 from improved production efficiencies, capital investments, and energy infrastructure enhancements.





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 26,

2023 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 4,361.9 $ 4,165.6 +4.7% U.S. GAAP EPS $ 0.73 $ 0.02 NM(2) Operating income $ 250.3 $ 31.3 +699.7% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 371.9 $ 151.9 +144.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 8.5 % 3.6 % +4.9pts (1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release. (2) This Y/Y change is designated not meaningful (or “NM”).

“Although we experienced depressed market conditions and persistent consumer inflation throughout 2023, we saw this as opportunity to enhance our competitive advantage. To that end, we focused on consistent execution of our strategies, controlling what we can control, and maintaining investment in our operations. These efforts further strengthened our business, accelerating our profitable growth as market conditions evolved,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s Chief Executive Officer.

During the first quarter, the U.S. continued to improve as Big Bird realized significant benefits from enhanced operational efficiencies and market fundamentals. Case Ready and Small Bird continued to grow from increased distribution with Key Customers, promotional activity, and the value of chicken to consumers. Prepared Foods also drove significant growth in both retail and food service through branded offerings, further diversifying the portfolio.

“Our U.S. portfolio continues to demonstrate an ability to capture market upsides while minimizing downside risk through a diversified set of offerings across multiple bird sizes and value-added items. This approach is further reinforced by our Key Customer partnerships and relentless focus on operational excellence,” remarked Sandri.

In Europe, consumer inflation and labor costs continue to be challenging. Nonetheless, the team secured additional business with retail Key Customers, drove branded growth above category averages, and identified further efficiencies in manufacturing and support activities.

“Over the past year, the Europe team executed a variety of efforts to improve Key Customer partnerships, enhance our operational excellence, and further diversify our portfolio of branded offerings. Our foundation is much stronger today and we will continue to explore ways to accelerate our journey of profitable growth,” said Sandri.

Mexico improved through a combination of enhanced supply and demand fundamentals in the commodity market, increased Key Customer partnerships, and further momentum of branded offerings. Operational excellence efforts to expand capacity and mitigate risk in live operations remain on track.

“Our strategies continue to demonstrate their effectiveness as we’ve grown ahead of the markets with our Key Customers. Similarly, our branded portfolio continues to gain acceptance throughout the market, further diversifying our portfolio. When these efforts are combined with our operational excellence initiatives to expand capacity, we can further drive our profitable growth,” said Sandri.

Pilgrim’s efforts in sustainability continue to drive meaningful progress. Between 2019 and 2022, GHG emissions intensity has fallen by 15.6%, translating into an absolute reduction of 216,000 metric tons.

“We are proud of our leadership mindset regarding sustainability. Given our continued efforts, we can elevate our performance in GHG intensity reduction, creating a better future for our team members and further reinforcing our vision to become the best and most respected company in our industry,” said Sandri.

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 870,820 $ 697,748 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 24,063 33,475 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses 1,049,410 1,129,178 Accounts receivable from related parties 2,146 1,778 Inventories 1,861,989 1,985,399 Income taxes receivable 141,122 161,062 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 222,327 195,831 Total current assets 4,171,877 4,204,471 Deferred tax assets 7,151 4,890 Operating lease assets, net 279,105 266,707 Other long-lived assets 45,955 35,646 Intangible assets, net 837,747 853,983 Goodwill 1,274,721 1,286,261 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,151,784 3,158,403 Total assets $ 9,768,340 $ 9,810,361 Accounts payable $ 1,295,910 $ 1,410,576 Accounts payable to related parties 13,524 41,254 Revenue contract liabilities 45,422 84,958 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 876,217 926,727 Income taxes payable 48,022 31,678 Current maturities of long-term debt 650 674 Total current liabilities 2,279,745 2,495,867 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 217,660 203,348 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,342,664 3,340,841 Deferred tax liabilities 401,003 385,548 Other long-term liabilities 32,890 40,180 Total liabilities 6,273,962 6,465,784 Common stock 2,621 2,620 Treasury stock (544,687 ) (544,687 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,983,592 1,978,849 Retained earnings 2,245,494 2,071,073 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (206,364 ) (176,483 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 3,480,656 3,331,372 Noncontrolling interest 13,722 13,205 Total stockholders’ equity 3,494,378 3,344,577 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,768,340 $ 9,810,361





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 4,361,934 $ 4,165,628 Cost of sales 3,978,025 3,992,581 Gross profit 383,909 173,047 Selling, general and administrative expense 119,076 133,678 Restructuring activities 14,559 8,026 Operating income 250,274 31,343 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 41,243 42,662 Interest income (10,346 ) (3,600 ) Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (4,337 ) 18,143 Miscellaneous, net (3,286 ) (22,653 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 227,000 (3,209 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 52,062 (8,840 ) Net income 174,938 5,631 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 517 444 Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $ 174,421 $ 5,187 Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding: Basic 236,844 236,585 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 647 579 Diluted 237,491 237,164 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.73 $ 0.02





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 174,938 $ 5,631 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 103,350 98,257 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 15,519 (26,309 ) Stock-based compensation 4,744 1,200 Loss (gain) on property disposals 1,842 (9,333 ) Loan cost amortization 1,311 1,333 Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 649 429 Gain on equity-method investments (2 ) (4 ) Adjustment to previously recognized asset impairment — (130 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables 72,350 (132,791 ) Inventories 114,471 (30,267 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (27,628 ) (20,268 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (212,807 ) (43,662 ) Income taxes 35,797 3,149 Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (1,315 ) 949 Other operating assets and liabilities (12,192 ) (9,888 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 271,027 (161,704 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (108,429 ) (131,701 ) Proceeds from property disposals 2,217 12,631 Proceeds from insurance recoveries — 1,599 Cash used in investing activities (106,212 ) (117,471 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from contribution (distribution) of capital under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation 1,425 (1,592 ) Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (153 ) (6,527 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings — 35,000 Payments of capitalized loan costs (16 ) — Cash provided by financing activities 1,256 26,881 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,411 ) 2,101 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 163,660 (250,193 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 731,223 434,759 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 894,883 $ 184,566

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses (gains), (2) costs related to litigation settlements, (3) restructuring activities losses, (4) property insurance recoveries for Mayfield, Kentucky tornado property damage losses, and (5) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In thousands) Net income $ 174,938 $ 5,631 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 30,897 39,062 Income tax expense (benefit) 52,062 (8,840 ) Depreciation and amortization 103,350 98,257 EBITDA 361,247 134,110 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) (4,337 ) 18,143 Litigation settlements(c) 940 11,200 Restructuring activities losses(d) 14,559 8,026 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(e) — 19,086 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 517 444 Adjusted EBITDA $ 371,892 $ 151,949 (a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring activities losses are primarily related to our Pilgrim's Europe integration. (e) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended March 31, 2024 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 26, 2023 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 31, 2023 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended LTM Ended June 25,

2023 September 24,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 (In thousands) Net income $ 60,908 $ 121,567 $ 134,211 $ 174,938 $ 491,624 Add: Interest expense, net 39,524 33,530 54,505 30,897 158,456 Income tax expense (benefit) (15,225 ) 44,553 22,417 52,062 103,807 Depreciation and amortization 104,857 104,300 112,486 103,350 424,993 EBITDA 190,064 303,950 323,619 361,247 1,178,880 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 16,395 8,924 (22,892 ) (4,337 ) (1,910 ) Litigation settlements 13,000 10,500 4,700 940 29,140 Restructuring activities losses 29,718 940 5,661 14,559 50,878 Minus: Property insurance recoveries — — 2,038 — 2,038 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 452 289 (442 ) 517 816 Adjusted EBITDA $ 248,725 $ 324,025 $ 309,492 $ 371,892 $ 1,254,134

EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In thousands) Net income $ 174,938 $ 5,631 4.01 % 0.14 % Add: Interest expense, net 30,897 39,062 0.71 % 0.94 % Income tax expense (benefit) 52,062 (8,840 ) 1.19 % (0.21) % Depreciation and amortization 103,350 98,257 2.36 % 2.35 % EBITDA 361,247 134,110 8.27 % 3.22 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (4,337 ) 18,143 (0.09) % 0.43 % Litigation settlements 940 11,200 0.02 % 0.27 % Restructuring activities losses 14,559 8,026 0.33 % 0.19 % Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses — 19,086 — % 0.46 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 517 444 0.01 % 0.01 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 371,892 $ 151,949 8.52 % 3.64 % Net sales $ 4,361,934 $ 4,165,628 — —

Adjusted EBITDA by segment figures are presented because they are used by management and we believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 U.S. Europe Mexico Total U.S. Europe Mexico Total (In thousands) (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 102,631 $ 24,512 $ 47,795 $ 174,938 $ (53,590 ) $ 20,813 $ 38,408 $ 5,631 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 44,586 (1,983 ) (11,706 ) 30,897 41,365 (198 ) (2,105 ) 39,062 Income tax expense (benefit) 32,060 9,557 10,445 52,062 (16,822 ) 5,923 2,059 (8,840 ) Depreciation and amortization 62,685 35,028 5,637 103,350 60,237 32,277 5,743 98,257 EBITDA 241,962 67,114 52,171 361,247 31,190 58,815 44,105 134,110 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)(b) 2 (216 ) (4,123 ) (4,337 ) 20,313 (616 ) (1,554 ) 18,143 Litigation settlements(c) 940 — — 940 11,200 — — 11,200 Restructuring activities losses(d) — 14,559 — 14,559 — 8,026 — 8,026 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(e) — — — — 19,086 — — 19,086 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 517 517 — — 444 444 Adjusted EBITDA $ 242,904 $ 81,457 $ 47,531 $ 371,892 $ 43,617 $ 66,225 $ 42,107 $ 151,949 (a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income. (b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) This represents expenses recognized in anticipation of probable settlements in ongoing litigation. (d) Restructuring activities losses are primarily related to our Pilgrim's Europe integration. (e) This represents property insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In thousands) GAAP operating income (loss), U.S. operations $ 179,417 $ (28,106 ) Litigation settlements 940 11,200 Adjusted operating income (loss), U.S. operations $ 180,357 $ (16,906 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) margin, U.S. operations 7.0 % (0.7)% Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In thousands) GAAP operating income, Europe operations $ 31,116 $ 25,261 Restructuring activities losses 14,559 8,026 Adjusted operating income, Europe operations $ 45,675 $ 33,287 Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations 3.6 % 2.7 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In thousands) GAAP operating income, Mexico operations $ 39,741 $ 34,175 No adjustments — — Adjusted operating income, Mexico operations $ 39,741 $ 34,175 Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations 7.7 % 6.9 %

Adjusted Operating Income Margin for each of our reportable segments is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for each of our reportable segments to adjusted operating income margin for each of our reportable segments is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In percent) GAAP operating income (loss) margin, U.S. operations 7.0 % (1.2)% Litigation settlements — % 0.5 % Adjusted operating income (loss) margin, U.S. operations 7.0 % (0.7)% Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin, Europe operations 2.5 % 2.0 % Restructuring activities losses 1.1 % 0.6 % Adjusted operating income margin, Europe operations 3.6 % 2.7 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin, Mexico operations 7.7 % 6.9 % No adjustments — % — % Adjusted operating income margin, Mexico operations 7.7 % 6.9 %

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 174,421 $ 5,187 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (4,337 ) 18,143 Litigation settlements 940 11,200 Restructuring activities losses 14,559 8,026 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses — 19,086 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments 185,583 23,470 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (2,701 ) (4,554 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 182,882 $ 18,916 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 237,491 237,164 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ 0.77 $ 0.08 (a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.

Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 26, 2023 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 0.73 $ 0.02 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) (0.02 ) 0.08 Litigation settlements — 0.05 Restructuring activities losses 0.07 0.03 Minus: Property insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses — 0.08 Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments 0.78 0.10 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.77 $ 0.08 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 237,491 237,164 (a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.



