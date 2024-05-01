Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,425 in the last 365 days.

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

BAUDETTE, Minn., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at two upcoming healthcare conferences in New York City as follows:

Capital One 1st Annual Biotech/Biopharma Disruptors Event
   
Date: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
   
Time: 12:15pm ET
   
To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact kristen.patrick@capitalone.com
   
H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Conference at NASDAQ
   
Date:   Monday, May 20, 2024
   
Time:  9:00am ET
   
Webcast: Click Here
   
To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact meetings@hcwco.com.


The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint, and delivering innovation in Established Brands. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.


Primary Logo

You just read:

ANI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more