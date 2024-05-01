ANI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BAUDETTE, Minn., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Carey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at two upcoming healthcare conferences in New York City as follows:
|
Capital One 1st Annual Biotech/Biopharma Disruptors Event
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 14, 2024
|Time:
|12:15pm ET
|To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact kristen.patrick@capitalone.com
|
H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Conference at NASDAQ
|Date:
|Monday, May 20, 2024
|Time:
|9:00am ET
|Webcast:
|Click Here
|To schedule a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact meetings@hcwco.com.
The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com, under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.
About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth by scaling up its Rare Disease business through its lead asset Purified Cortrophin® Gel, strengthening its Generics business with enhanced research and development capabilities, leveraging its U.S. based manufacturing footprint, and delivering innovation in Established Brands. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com
Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.