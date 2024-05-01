Submit Release
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2024 First-Quarter Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2024 first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

2024 First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • 84 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income was $5.4 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted share
  • Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 6.2% from December 31, 2023, primarily due to a stabilizing net interest margin and solid asset quality
  • Total loans increased 3.9% to $2.54 billion at March 31, 2024
  • Total cash and cash equivalents increased by $123.5 million, or 191.9% to $187.8 million
  • Total assets increased 7.1% to a record $3.29 billion
  • Deposits increased to 4.3% to a record $2.62 billion
  • Stockholders’ equity increased 3.9% to a record $317.7 million
  • Asset quality remains solid as net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 127.28% of nonperforming loans

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our first quarter financial results demonstrate the strategies we are pursuing to enhance profitability, leverage the operating investments we made last year, and further strengthen our balance sheet. The progress we made, especially from the 2023 fourth quarter is encouraging and is a testament to the hard work of our team members, as well as the local value we provide our Ohio, Indiana and Michigan communities.”

Mr. Eller continued, “We are cautiously optimistic that our net interest margin has stabilized, even as we continue to navigate high levels of deposit competition and overall interest rate uncertainty. Over the past three months, F&M experienced a slight increase in its net interest margin, which combined with stable asset quality, drove a 6.2% increase in net interest income during this period. We expect to benefit from higher productivity of the four offices we opened during 2023 as our local market presence expands. In fact, total deposits at March 31, 2024, included $78.6 million of deposits from these new offices. In addition, we expect our efficiency ratio to improve throughout 2024 as we benefit from the investments we made last year to support a bank with over $4 billion in assets.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2024 first quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $5.4 million, compared to $6.5 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2024 first quarter was $0.39, compared to $0.47 for the same period last year.

“Core profitability has improved from fourth quarter levels due to higher net interest and noninterest income. We continue to believe that approximately 25% of our loan portfolio will be subject to repricing in 2024, which will benefit the yield on earnings assets and profitability in the coming quarters. Loan growth on a year-over-year basis is expected to be more limited compared to prior years as we focus on the spread between loans and deposits, pursue opportunities to pay down higher cost of funds, and increase our cash position. The progress we are making is encouraging and since the 2023 fourth quarter our cash position has increased by 32.1%, while our Federal Home Loan Bank advances has decreased by 3.4%. We also continue to make progress growing deposits with a prudent focus on managing the interest rates on deposit accounts. On a year-over-year basis, total deposits increased 4.3% and we continue to experience net, new demand deposit account (DDA) growth, which increased 1.4% over the past 12 months,” continued Mr. Eller.  

Deposits
At March 31, 2024, total deposits were $2.62 billion, an increase of 4.3% from March 31, 2023. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.06% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 3.02% for the 2023 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at March 31, 2024, increased 3.9%, or by $94.7 million to $2.52 billion, compared to $2.42 billion at March 31, 2023. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $19.4 million, or 0.76% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to $7.7 million, or 0.32% at March 31, 2023, and $22.4 million, or 0.87% at December 31, 2023. The year-over-year increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to one agricultural relationship, representing a balance of $16.5 million. F&M expects to receive a paydown on this lending relationship in the second quarter this year.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.3% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at March 31, 2024. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.5% of the Company's total loan portfolio at March 31, 2024, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 63% and an average loan of approximately $921,000.

F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at March 31, 2024:

CRE Category   Dollar
Balance 		  Percent of
CRE Portfolio(*) 		  Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio(*)
             
Industrial   $ 259,191       19.9 %     10.2 %
Multi-family   $ 221,884       17.0 %     8.7 %
Retail   $ 220,755       16.9 %     8.7 %
Office   $ 139,021       10.7 %     5.5 %
Hotels   $ 128,313       9.8 %     5.0 %
Gas Stations   $ 63,202       4.9 %     2.5 %
Food Service   $ 47,304       3.6 %     1.9 %
Senior Living   $ 34,534       2.7 %     1.4 %
Development   $ 33,961       2.6 %     1.3 %
Auto Dealers   $ 31,856       2.4 %     1.2 %
Other   $ 124,379       9.5 %     4.9 %
Total CRE   $ 1,304,400       100.0 %     51.3 %
* Numbers have been rounded                        
                         

At March 31, 2024, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 127.28%, compared to 319.38% at March 31, 2023, and 111.95% at December 31, 2023. The allowance to total loans was 0.97% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2023. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s recent acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.11% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.24% at March 31, 2023.

Mr. Eller concluded, “Our asset quality remains strong, and I am pleased to report that during the first quarter one of two larger nonperforming credits paid off in full. In addition, net charge-offs to average outstanding loans remains at historically low levels, we remain well reserved, and we continue to proactively monitor our loan portfolio for any signs of stress. While the macro-economic environment is expected to remain fluid, we believe we are well positioned to navigate this period by maintaining solid asset quality, optimizing our balance sheet, and improving earnings.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 3.9% to $317.7 million at March 31, 2024, from $305.8 million at March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.40%, compared to 8.36% at March 31, 2023.

Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $256.5 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $244.2 million at March 31, 2023. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2024, was $18.75 per share, compared to $17.92 per share at March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.22 per share, which is a 4.8% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 29 consecutive years. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the dividend payout ratio was 55.52% compared to 43.79% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is the holding company of F&M Bank, a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and F&M has Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
Interest Income                  
Loans, including fees $ 35,200     $ 34,493     $ 33,783     $ 31,365     $ 29,703  
Debt securities:                  
U.S. Treasury and government agencies   1,045       987       1,005       1,030       1,068  
Municipalities   394       397       392       401       408  
Dividends   333       365       246       148       123  
Federal funds sold   7       8       6       9       21  
Other   1,675       2,020       927       424       479  
Total interest income   38,654       38,270       36,359       33,377       31,802  
Interest Expense                  
Deposits   15,279       15,015       13,323       10,434       8,151  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase   284       293       349       427       405  
Borrowed funds   2,689       2,742       2,741       2,113       1,280  
Subordinated notes   284       285       284       285       284  
Total interest expense   18,536       18,335       16,697       13,259       10,120  
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses   20,118       19,935       19,662       20,118       21,682  
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans   (289 )     278       460       143       817  
Provision for Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Credit Exposures   (266 )     189       (76 )     (129 )     62  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   20,673       19,468       19,278       20,104       20,803  
Noninterest Income                  
Customer service fees   2,782       2,576       2,208       2,361       2,447  
Other service charges and fees   1,057       1,121       1,162       1,803       2,554  
Net gain on sale of loans   107       230       294       108       67  
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   -       -       -       -       (891 )
Total noninterest income   3,946       3,927       3,664       4,272       4,177  
Noninterest Expense                  
Salaries and wages   7,846       6,981       6,777       6,500       6,657  
Employee benefits   2,171       1,218       2,066       2,071       2,165  
Net occupancy expense   1,027       1,187       950       840       856  
Furniture and equipment   1,353       1,370       1,189       1,211       1,252  
Data processing   500       785       840       796       726  
Franchise taxes   555       308       434       379       366  
ATM expense   473       665       640       683       623  
Advertising   530       397       865       830       514  
Net loss on sale of other assets owned   -       86       49       -       -  
FDIC assessment   580       594       586       496       306  
Servicing rights amortization - net   168       182       106       164       159  
Consulting fees   186       192       179       231       230  
Other general and administrative   2,452       2,555       2,363       2,643       3,077  
Total noninterest expense   17,841       16,520       17,044       16,844       16,931  
Income Before Income Taxes   6,778       6,875       5,898       7,532       8,049  
Income Taxes   1,419       1,332       1,121       1,531       1,583  
Net Income   5,359       5,543       4,777       6,001       6,466  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   (1,995 )     13,261       (4,514 )     (5,996 )     8,030  
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities   -       -       -       -       891  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities   (1,995 )     13,261       (4,514 )     (5,996 )     8,921  
Tax expense (benefit)   (418 )     2,784       (947 )     (1,260 )     1,874  
Other comprehensive income (loss)   (1,577 )     10,477       (3,567 )     (4,736 )     7,047  
Comprehensive Income $ 3,782     $ 16,020     $ 1,210     $ 1,265     $ 13,513  
Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.39     $ 0.41     $ 0.35     $ 0.44     $ 0.47  
Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.39     $ 0.41     $ 0.35     $ 0.44     $ 0.47  
Dividends Declared $ 0.22     $ 0.22     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21  
                                       

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
    (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 186,541     $ 140,917     $ 151,711     $ 69,760     $ 62,780  
Federal funds sold     1,241       1,284       1,471       1,433       1,545  
Total cash and cash equivalents     187,782       142,201       153,182       71,193       64,325  
                     
Interest-bearing time deposits     2,735       2,740       2,989       3,485       4,435  
Securities - available-for-sale     347,516       358,478       348,255       363,225       372,975  
Other securities, at cost     14,744       17,138       16,995       17,535       11,543  
Loans held for sale     2,410       1,576       1,039       1,459       951  
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $24,680 3/31/24 and $25,024 12/31/23     2,516,687       2,556,167       2,504,329       2,490,883       2,422,018  
Premises and equipment     35,007       35,790       31,723       30,398       28,679  
Construction in progress     9       8       3,044       2,290       1,565  
Goodwill     86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358  
Loan servicing rights     5,555       5,648       5,687       5,635       4,985  
Bank owned life insurance     34,123       33,907       33,691       33,470       33,269  
Other assets     54,628       43,218       47,388       41,512       38,972  
                     
Total Assets   $ 3,287,554     $ 3,283,229     $ 3,234,680     $ 3,147,443     $ 3,070,075  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
Deposits                    
Noninterest-bearing   $ 510,731     $ 528,465     $ 505,358     $ 488,678     $ 520,145  
Interest-bearing                    
NOW accounts     829,236       816,790       778,133       770,113       800,230  
Savings     635,430       599,191       591,344       581,192       590,854  
Time     645,985       663,017       700,445       628,757       601,939  
Total deposits     2,621,382       2,607,463       2,575,280       2,468,740       2,513,168  
                     
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase     28,218       28,218       30,527       51,567       30,496  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances     256,628       265,750       266,286       266,818       164,327  
Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs     34,731       34,702       34,673       34,644       34,615  
Dividend payable     2,975       2,974       2,838       2,834       2,831  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     25,930       27,579       21,892       18,177       18,881  
Total liabilities     2,969,864       2,966,686       2,931,496       2,842,780       2,764,318  
                     
Commitments and Contingencies                    
                     
Stockholders' Equity                    
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 14,564,425 shares 3/31/24 and 12/31/23     135,482       135,515       135,171       135,647       135,241  
Treasury stock - 881,155 shares 3/31/24 and 899,784 shares 12/31/23     (10,851 )     (11,040 )     (11,008 )     (11,298 )     (11,310 )
Retained earnings     223,648       221,080       218,510       216,236       213,012  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (30,589 )     (29,012 )     (39,489 )     (35,922 )     (31,186 )
Total stockholders' equity     317,690       316,543       303,184       304,663       305,757  
                     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 3,287,554     $ 3,283,229     $ 3,234,680     $ 3,147,443     $ 3,070,075  
                                         

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

      For the Three Months Ended
Selected financial data   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
Return on average assets     0.66 %     0.67 %     0.59 %     0.77 %     0.84 %
Return on average equity     6.76 %     7.27 %     6.26 %     7.84 %     8.59 %
Yield on earning assets     5.00 %     4.93 %     4.79 %     4.53 %     4.41 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     3.06 %     3.02 %     2.82 %     2.35 %     1.85 %
Net interest spread     1.94 %     1.91 %     1.97 %     2.18 %     2.56 %
Net interest margin     2.60 %     2.57 %     2.59 %     2.73 %     3.01 %
Efficiency     74.08 %     69.23 %     73.07 %     69.06 %     63.53 %
Dividend payout ratio     55.52 %     54.23 %     60.07 %     47.22 %     43.79 %
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 18.75     $ 18.60     $ 18.36     $ 18.21     $ 17.92  
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.40 %     8.20 %     8.02 %     9.85 %     8.36 %
Average shares outstanding     13,671,166       13,665,773       13,650,823       13,632,440       13,615,655  
                               
Loans   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                              
Commercial real estate   $ 1,304,400     $ 1,337,766     $ 1,304,118     $ 1,280,902     $ 1,225,315  
Agricultural real estate     227,455       223,791       225,672       230,837       227,897  
Consumer real estate     525,178       521,895       512,973       506,866       502,974  
Commercial and industrial     256,051       254,935       250,891       253,444       241,598  
Agricultural     127,670       132,560       123,735       128,344       131,467  
Consumer     74,819       79,591       83,024       88,312       89,588  
Other     26,776       30,136       31,083       28,996       29,316  
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other (2)     (982 )     517       (1,890 )     (1,908 )     (1,503 )
Total loans,net   $ 2,541,367     $ 2,581,191     $ 2,529,606     $ 2,515,793     $ 2,446,652  
                               
                               
Asset quality data   March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                              
Nonaccrual loans   $ 19,391     $ 22,353     $ 22,447     $ 6,295     $ 7,717  
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonperforming loans   $ 19,391     $ 22,353     $ 22,447     $ 6,295     $ 7,717  
Other real estate owned   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonperforming assets   $ 19,391     $ 22,353     $ 22,447     $ 6,295     $ 7,717  
                               
                               
Allowance for credit losses   $ 24,680     $ 25,024     $ 25,277     $ 24,910     $ 24,634  
Allowance for unfunded     1,946       2,212       2,023       2,099       2,228  
Total Allowance for Credit Losses   $ 26,626     $ 27,236     $ 27,300     $ 27,009     $ 26,862  
Allowance for credit losses/total loans     0.97 %     0.97 %     1.00 %     0.99 %     1.01 %
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans     1.11 %     1.13 %     1.18 %     1.20 %     1.24 %
Net charge-offs:                              
Quarter-to-date   $ 55     $ 454     $ 93     $ (133 )   $ 60  
Year-to-date   $ 55     $ 551     $ 97     $ (73 )   $ 60  
Net charge-offs to average loans                              
Quarter-to-date     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.00 %
Year-to-date     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.76 %     0.87 %     0.89 %     0.25 %     0.32 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans     127.28 %     111.95 %     112.61 %     395.71 %     319.38 %
NPA coverage ratio     127.28 %     111.95 %     112.61 %     395.71 %     319.38 %

(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill, other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) plus CECL adjustment
(2) Includes carrying value adjustments of $969 thousand as of March 31, 2024 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans 

 

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
Interest Earning Assets:   Average
Balance		   Interest/
Dividends		   Annualized
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest/
Dividends		   Annualized
Yield/Rate
Loans   $ 2,577,114     $ 35,200       5.46 %   $ 2,397,061     $ 29,703       4.96 %
Taxable investment securities     384,928       1,686       1.75 %     397,480       1,499       1.51 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     21,109       86       2.06 %     26,352       100       1.92 %
Fed funds sold & other     110,388       1,682       6.09 %     68,557       500       2.92 %
Total Interest Earning Assets     3,093,539     $ 38,654       5.00 %     2,889,450     $ 31,802       4.41 %
                         
Nonearning Assets     159,240               180,259          
                         
Total Assets   $ 3,252,779             $ 3,069,709          
                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                        
Savings deposits   $ 1,443,530     $ 9,407       2.61 %   $ 1,400,769     $ 4,943       1.41 %
Other time deposits     650,580       5,872       3.61 %     579,409       3,208       2.21 %
Other borrowed money     263,280       2,689       4.09 %     132,494       1,280       3.86 %
Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurch.     28,458       284       3.99 %     38,853       405       4.17 %
Subordinated notes     34,712       284       3.27 %     34,596       284       3.28 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 2,420,560     $ 18,536       3.06 %   $ 2,186,121     $ 10,120       1.85 %
                         
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     514,986               582,345          
                         
Stockholders' Equity   $ 317,233             $ 301,243          
                         
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 20,118       1.94 %       $ 21,682       2.56 %
                         
Net Interest Margin             2.60 %             3.01 %
                         
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    
     

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

  For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024   For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
  As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference   As Reported   Excluding Acc/Amort   Difference
  $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield   $ Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $ 35,200 5.46 %   $ 34,525 5.36 %   $ 675   0.10 %   $ 29,703 4.96 %   $ 29,036 4.85 %   $ 667   0.11 %
Taxable investment securities   1,686 1.75 %     1,686 1.75 %     -   0.00 %     1,499 1.51 %     1,499 1.51 %     -   0.00 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   86 2.06 %     86 2.06 %     -   0.00 %     100 1.92 %     100 1.92 %     -   0.00 %
Fed funds sold & other   1,682 6.09 %     1,682 6.09 %     -   0.00 %     500 2.92 %     500 2.92 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Earning Assets   38,654 5.00 %     37,979 4.92 %     675   0.08 %     31,802 4.41 %     31,135 4.31 %     667   0.10 %
                                   
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Savings deposits $ 9,407 2.61 %   $ 9,407 2.61 %   $ -   0.00 %   $ 4,943 1.41 %   $ 4,943 1.41 %   $ -   0.00 %
Other time deposits   5,872 3.61 %     5,872 3.61 %     -   0.00 %     3,208 2.21 %     3,667 2.53 %     (459 ) -0.32 %
Other borrowed money   2,689 4.09 %     2,707 4.11 %     (18 ) -0.02 %     1,280 3.86 %     1,298 3.92 %     (18 ) -0.06 %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase   284 3.99 %     284 3.99 %     -   0.00 %     405 4.17 %     405 4.17 %     -   0.00 %
Subordinated notes   284 3.27 %     284 3.27 %     -   0.00 %     284 3.28 %     284 3.28 %     -   0.00 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   18,536 3.06 %     18,554 3.07 %     (18 ) -0.01 %     10,120 1.85 %     10,597 1.94 %     (477 ) -0.09 %
                                   
Interest/Dividend income/yield   38,654 5.00 %     37,979 4.92 %     675   0.08 %     31,802 4.41 %     31,135 4.31 %     667   0.10 %
Interest Expense / yield   18,536 3.06 %     18,554 3.07 %     (18 ) -0.01 %     10,120 1.85 %     10,597 1.94 %     (477 ) -0.09 %
Net Interest Spread   20,118 1.94 %     19,425 1.85 %     693   0.09 %     21,682 2.56 %     20,538 2.37 %     1,144   0.19 %
Net Interest Margin   2.60 %     2.52 %     0.08 %     3.01 %     2.85 %     0.16 %
                                               

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE

    Actual End of Period   Regulatory End of Period
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value   Year to Date   Year to Date
    March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023   March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
                 
Shares Outstanding     13,683,270       13,630,122       13,683,270       13,630,122  
                 
Tangible Equity                
Equity   $ 317,690     $ 305,757     $ 317,690     $ 305,757  
Goodwill     86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358  
Other Intangible     7,103       8,882       7,103       8,882  
Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       30,589       31,186  
CECL Adjustment**     -       -       1,685       2,528  
Tangible Equity   $ 224,229     $ 210,517     $ 256,503     $ 244,231  
Shares Outstanding     13,683       13,630       13,683       13,630  
Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 16.39     $ 15.44     $ 18.75     $ 17.92  
                 
                 
    Actual Average   Regulatory Average
    Year to Date   Year to Date
    March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023   March 31, 2024   March 31, 2023
                 
Net Income   $ 5,359     $ 6,466     $ 5,359     $ 6,466  
Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted     -       77       -       77  
                 
Average Shares Outstanding     13,671,166       13,615,655       13,671,166       13,615,655  
                 
Average Tangible Equity                
Average Equity   $ 317,233     $ 301,243     $ 317,233     $ 301,243  
Average Goodwill     86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358  
Average Other Intangible   $ 7,388       9,167     $ 7,388       9,167  
Average Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       30,700       36,764  
Average CECL Adjustment**     -       -       1,685       2,528  
Average Tangible Equity   $ 223,487     $ 205,718     $ 255,872     $ 245,010  
Average Shares Outstanding     13,671       13,616       13,671       13,616  
Average Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 16.35     $ 15.11     $ 18.72     $ 17.99  
                 
Return on Average Tangible Equity     9.59 %     12.57 %     8.38 %     10.56 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition     9.59 %     12.72 %     8.38 %     10.68 %

*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.
**ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023. The Bank has elected to spread the capital adjustment over three years. The first year permits 75% of the capital adjustment and the second year permits 50% of the capital adjustment to be removed from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.

Company Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank
           Investor and Media Contact:
Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com 
     

