Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul, Retail Workers and Small Business Owners Celebrate New Landmark Protections Against Organized Retail Theft

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul today joined a coalition of frontline retail workers and small business owners to celebrate new protections against organized retail theft that were signed into law with the FY25 State Budget. This comprehensive approach puts more power in the hands of law enforcement, prosecutors and business owners – targeting every area of vulnerability. The new protections include increased criminal penalties for anyone who assaults a retail worker elevating it from a misdemeanor to a felony, and includes a $5 million tax credit to help small business owners invest in added security measures. Governor Hochul’s FY25 State Budget again makes historic investments in public safety and builds on three years of progress driving down crime statewide.

All I can say is, we got it done. Congratulations to everyone in this room. I'm so proud of what we accomplished on behalf of the people of the great State of New York, so thank you all for the warm welcome. About a week ago, I stopped at a bodega in Morningside Heights, visited a group of small business owners, people who, for a time, thought the government didn't care that they were out there on their own. They were fighting the battles against criminals and people stealing their goods and stealing their dreams and threatening individuals who worked in those stores. They didn't know that there are people who are actually listening to them – the great advocates in this room, the elected leaders, and a Governor who gets it.

So, I want to thank all of them who gathered and let them know that we appreciate them. These are the people who showed up during the pandemic. They fed our essential workers. They never stayed home. They put their lives on the line. And that's why it's so important that we protect them.

I know that there's so many people that care deeply about retail theft. Who would have imagined just a few years ago, when you think about all the crimes that are being committed. We were worried about gun violence and shootings and assaults. And yes, we've worked so hard, those numbers are going way down. But then, people turn to other criminal enterprises, found ways to abuse the system, take advantage of the laws that are in place. And then we said, “No, enough is enough.”

So, when I listen to the challenges they're facing, I need to tell them we worked hard to bring us here today. We do it with all of them in mind – the unseen heroes of our cities and our communities, the supermarkets and the bodega owners and all those who are out there making sure we have everything from diapers and formula to favorite refreshments to chips and popcorn, whatever you like to get. But without them, it just doesn't work.

I want to thank our host today. He's the Dean of the New York Law School, Anthony Crowell. He's been a great friend and ally. I want to thank him for providing this great space. Thank you. We have with us two individuals, who I don't think I've seen in a little while. I miss them. Our two leaders. Are they in the room? Andrea Stewart Cousins and Carl Heastie? They're not here? Okay, I’m told they might be sneaking in, but I know they're here in spirit. I know they're here in spirit, so I want to make sure that we give them a lot of credit because we did a lot of meals together, a lot of shopping at grocery stores to feed them. And I keep them happy as we went through morning, noon, and night negotiations, so I want to thank them for all they've done.

Also, real champions in our legislature, Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton. Thank you, stand up and take a bow because this is – and Assemblymember, Manny De Los Santos. Please stand up. Thank you. And Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, please stand up.

These are representatives who understand what's going on the streets. And they don't just walk by and say, “That's a problem, somebody else will deal with it.” They bring those issues to us in the legislature and all the members of the legislature who also were part of this solution. I thank them. I thank them for Just helping us find the path to get us here today. Also, our district attorneys are so important to us. There’s a lot of involvement with our district attorneys in helping draft the laws because they'll be the ones who enforce them. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez from Brooklyn. Please stand.

Nelson Eusabio, the Founder and Director of Collective Action to Protect Our Stores, CAPS. I want to say it was unfortunate that you even had to form such a group, Nelson, that it was a necessity, that you had to take your eye off of the everyday work of managing the workflow, the products coming in, making sure the shelves are stocked. And yet you took your time and your talents and you formed this group to be a powerful voice for all those who are affected. And I want to give you a round of applause as well for all you did.

Stuart Appelbaum, the president of RWDSU, represents thousands of workers who are finally grateful that we know that their lives matter and have value. So, thank you, Stuart, for everything you've done on behalf of the workers. And Melissa O'Connor, the president of the Retail Council, who has been laser focused on this a long time and has been working on this as our plans have evolved and made sure we got here to this great accomplishment.

And all the supermarkets, the bodega owners and small business owners who are all part of this collective action. This is what the power of the people looks like. The power of the people represented right here today with this accomplishment, a room full of small business owners, and we know how hard you work. We truly do.

You serve your neighbors, you show up in the rain and snow and the heat. You never just say, “I'm going to stay home today” because there'll be a lot of people who go without what they need that day. So, I'm grateful. And I've met thousands of business owners and you've told me personally what this retail theft has done to your business and all your hopes.

And some of you had to close. Some of your friends and colleagues have had to shut down, and say, “We just can't do it anymore”. Even some of our larger stores that can pay for all kinds of security. The larger stores that serve communities that don't have access. They can't run out to the suburban mall.

This is all they have is right in their neighborhood. And when those big stores move away as well, the community has nothing. And that's what's so frustrating. So, I know how it felt. You felt powerless, hopeless, and under siege. And every time we had those conversations, I left them even more committed to do something about it.

So that's why today, our collective 2025 Budget has a nation-leading strategy to help police and prosecutors break up sophisticated retail theft rings. This is not one person running in and grabbing a candy bar. We know that. These are transnational criminal organizations that are using the internet to be their own marketplace. And how do people there know whether or not it's stolen goods? There are ways to find out. And we're putting responsibility on them to determine that items that are sold on the Internet are, in fact not illegally stolen. So, we're using strategies that work.

We know what it's like, we've driven down gun violence, as I said. We have a five-point plan here, everything works really well in fives, I've found out. And so, we're going to give peace of mind to the shop owners, that you deserve. We're going to give you peace of mind, you're going to be able to wake up and say, you know what — it's going to take a little bit of time, but I guarantee you things don't happen overnight. But the police enforcement, they're going to have more laws on their side, our district attorneys know that they're willing to do what’s important.

So, point one: we're bolstering criminal penalties for anyone who assaults a retail worker. It won't just be a misdemeanor anymore. You think it's okay to walk in and assault a retail worker? You'll be charged with a felony. There are serious consequences to this. Serious consequences. And that was important to me. And others thought we couldn't get it done, that it wasn't possible, and yet we did. And again, I congratulate everyone in the legislature and our leaders for helping us get to where we are today.

And those who think they can go store after store, just grabbing enough here — they know the numbers, they know what constitutes a felony and what's a misdemeanor. They'd always just stay below the threshold. Steal from this store and take a stolen car — maybe someone drives and then gets another one, then another one, and then another one. Guess what? No one was able to add up the totality of those stolen goods from different places. So, we made sure that you could add that up and have that go toward the charges.

We're also making it illegal to foster the sale of stolen goods. One would think that would already be on the books. But they can only profit if they can sell the goods they lifted, right? They don't do them any good sitting in their homes. And lots of third-party sellers fence these stolen items because there's no risk to them. There's no disincentive to do this. This is what they've been doing all this time. They resell them online, as I mentioned, and it's been really hard to track them down and find them until now. We're going to make sure that prosecutors can charge third party sellers who are profiting off the misery of our stores. We got that done as well.

Point four: we're investing $40 million to establish dedicated retail theft teams within the State Police, DA's offices, and local law enforcement so they have the resources they need. I know they're busy – a lot of other things they're working on. So, you can't tell me you don't have enough money because they're putting $40 million to help you to make sure that this is not a burden for you – that you can make sure that we are enforcing these laws because this community is expecting it.

These dedicated task forces make a difference. You don't think about it, but we can have the sharing of data and intelligence among federal, State, and local entities, not just here in New York, but across State lines. This is how big this is. Then we can really make a difference and shut them down. And know what they're trying to do here in New York – it’s not going to work anymore. Go somewhere else. The doors are closed – they're locked. And so, this will help prosecutors and police with this intelligence gathering, infiltrate criminal networks, and cut through the red tape that often creates a barrier.

When someone's stealing in one borough and then goes to another, and that information is not being shared – and it's hard. Mr. District Attorney, this is going to help you out. It's going to help you collaborate with the other DAs in a way that's really important to us. So, we'll have teams of troopers and investigators and analysts, 100 new State Police positions, and the first joint retail operation ever. We got it all done.

Also, point five: a $5 million tax credit – so small business owners, can help offset the cost of new security measures until this gets under control, like cameras. I know it's expensive. My mom had a little flower shop, you've heard me tell this story. She didn't know a darn thing about retail, but she wanted to have a little shop in our community at a time when every other business had gone out of business, with signs in front of them. and she wanted to help bring some hope back to our small town that was under siege after thousands of jobs left.

So, she started this little shop and I'd sit there on Sundays and be the little salesclerk. Little bell rings and you sit there praying that someone will buy something. But you're also praying that you won't be hurt because you're alone and you're exposed. There is a vulnerability for our workers, and we can have cameras and criminals know they're being watched because you now have the money to get that done. That is also a great deterrence.

So, I know how hard it is to run these businesses. I know you put your heart and soul into them. We live that, personally. And I want to make it easier on all of you. So, this will help our small businesses – help them fight back. And again, this sweeping agenda. There's a lot of information here but, it's going to work. It's going to work if we're all committed, being the eyes and ears as well, working together, sharing information. You are a store owner that was just robbed, you know they're going down the street, you may have overheard something, let's look out for each other. That's what we do as New Yorkers, let's look out for each other. And we can shut them down. It's long overdue, but the day has arrived.

And I have this one message for all these brazen thieves who think they can terrorize our neighborhoods and make you feel insecure whether you work there, or whether you're a customer or the owner. Your days are numbered. We're coming after you. And it's just not worth it.

So, with that, I'm really proud to continue all of our efforts with law enforcement – fighting domestic violence, more money for grants to strengthen security against hate crimes, all the vulnerable locations because of all the rise in hate crimes. And making sure that our prosecutors have the tools they need. That's what we're focused on, but today is all about the small businesses and the retail businesses who've been under siege. And today, we're expecting that siege to be won by all the hard-working, law-abiding citizens represented in this room. So, with that, let me invite up Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton for her words and also to give a chance to thank her once again for all her great work. Thank you.