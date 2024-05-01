MYR Group Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2024 Results

THORNTON, Colo., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its first-quarter 2024 financial results.



Highlights for First Quarter 2024

Quarterly revenues of $815.6 million

Quarterly net income of $18.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share

Quarterly EBITDA of $39.8 million

Backlog of $2.43 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “Our first quarter 2024 financials resulted in a slight increase in revenues and consolidated gross profit compared to the same period of 2023.” Mr. Swartz also said, “The relatively slow start to the year for MYR Group in the first quarter of 2024 reflects some of the near-term supply chain and regulatory challenges a few of our customers are experiencing. Bidding activity remains healthy across both of our business segments, demonstrating positive signs for continued long-term growth. We remain focused on expanding our strong customer relationships through alliance agreements and strategically capturing new opportunities which we believe will drive success in the coming year.”

First Quarter Results

MYR reported first-quarter 2024 revenues of $815.6 million, an increase of $4.0 million, or 0.5 percent, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $490.4 million, an increase of $45.1 million, or 10.1 percent, from the first quarter of 2023, due to an increase in revenue on distribution projects and an increase in revenue on transmission projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $325.2 million, a decrease of $41.1 million, or 11.2 percent, from the first quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to the delayed start of certain projects that are expected to begin later in 2024.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $86.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $84.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues and higher margin. Gross margin increased to 10.6 percent for the first quarter of 2024 from 10.4 percent for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable joint venture results, favorable change orders and a favorable job closeout. These margin improvements were partially offset by labor and project inefficiencies, some of which were caused by inclement weather experienced on certain projects, rising costs associated with supply chain disruptions, an unfavorable change order and an unfavorable job closeout. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 1.2 percent and 0.6 percent for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $62.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $57.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses, an increase in contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition and an increase in employee incentive compensation costs.

Interest expense increased to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2023. The period-over-period increase was attributable to higher average outstanding debt balances and higher interest rates, during the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense was $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 18.0 percent, compared to income tax expense of $3.9 million for the first quarter of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 14.4 percent. The increase in the effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to lower stock compensation excess tax benefits and higher other permanent difference items.

For the first quarter of 2024, net income was $18.9 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $23.2 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. First-quarter 2024 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $39.8 million, compared to $41.3 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Backlog

As of March 31, 2024, MYR's backlog was $2.43 billion, compared to $2.51 billion as of December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, T&D backlog was $853.2 million, and C&I backlog was $1.57 billion. Total backlog at March 31, 2024 decreased $243.0 million, or 9.1 percent, from the $2.67 billion reported at March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, MYR had $434.3 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

MYR will host a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time. To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI854acb449c13458fab6e49708f48fcef. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode. Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the Investors page of MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.

About MYR Group Inc.

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR Group Inc. Contact:

Kelly M. Huntington, Chief Financial Officer, 847-290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com

Investor Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, 312-780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,911 $ 24,899 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $946 and $1,987, respectively 527,069 521,893 Contract assets, net of allowances of $575 and $610, respectively 450,741 420,616 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 8,215 8,267 Refundable income taxes 1,754 4,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,497 46,535 Total current assets 1,026,187 1,026,244 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $383,009 and $380,465, respectively 272,569 268,978 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,515 35,012 Goodwill 115,865 116,953 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $31,564 and $30,534, respectively 81,449 83,516 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 33,594 33,739 Investment in joint ventures 9,461 8,707 Other assets 5,850 5,597 Total assets $ 1,583,490 $ 1,578,746 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 6,617 $ 7,053 Current portion of operating lease obligations 9,918 9,237 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,845 2,039 Accounts payable 321,277 359,363 Contract liabilities 270,964 240,411 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 24,623 28,269 Accrued income taxes 1,185 237 Other current liabilities 95,929 100,593 Total current liabilities 732,358 747,202 Deferred income tax liabilities 47,829 48,230 Long-term debt 31,315 29,188 Accrued self-insurance 51,007 51,796 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 28,592 25,775 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 184 314 Other liabilities 28,485 25,039 Total liabilities 919,770 927,544 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,761,942 and 16,684,492 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 167 167 Additional paid-in capital 158,791 162,386 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,352 ) (3,880 ) Retained earnings 511,114 492,529 Total shareholders’ equity 663,720 651,202 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,583,490 $ 1,578,746





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Contract revenues $ 815,562 $ 811,616 Contract costs 729,319 727,224 Gross profit 86,243 84,392 Selling, general and administrative expenses 62,233 56,964 Amortization of intangible assets 1,228 1,226 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,489 ) (1,224 ) Income from operations 24,271 27,426 Other income (expense): Interest income 142 321 Interest expense (1,054 ) (586 ) Other expense, net (263 ) (90 ) Income before provision for income taxes 23,096 27,071 Income tax expense 4,157 3,908 Net income $ 18,939 $ 23,163 Income per common share: —Basic $ 1.13 $ 1.39 —Diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.38 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,711 16,618 —Diluted 16,837 16,824





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Three months ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 18,939 $ 23,163 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 14,602 12,763 Amortization of intangible assets 1,228 1,226 Stock-based compensation expense 1,917 1,982 Gain on sale of property and equipment (1,489 ) (1,224 ) Other non-cash items 656 62 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6,009 ) 53,819 Contract assets, net (30,962 ) (31,868 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 197 (601 ) Other assets 13,409 15,921 Accounts payable (30,990 ) (19,142 ) Contract liabilities 30,758 (6,312 ) Accrued self-insurance (4,426 ) (2,561 ) Other liabilities (140 ) (10,070 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 7,690 37,158 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,879 1,539 Purchases of property and equipment (25,783 ) (19,615 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (23,904 ) (18,076 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 121,745 9,242 Repayments under revolving lines of credit (117,463 ) (22,157 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (2,591 ) (1,980 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (275 ) (302 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 20 Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (5,866 ) (7,936 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (4,450 ) (23,113 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (324 ) 30 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (20,988 ) (4,001 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 24,899 51,040 End of period $ 3,911 $ 47,039





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and

As of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 Three months ended

March 31, Last twelve months ended

March 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 815,562 $ 811,616 $ 3,647,851 $ 3,183,534 Gross profit $ 86,243 $ 84,392 $ 366,248 $ 347,869 Income from operations $ 24,271 $ 27,426 $ 125,938 $ 117,431 Income before provision for income taxes $ 23,096 $ 27,071 $ 121,029 $ 116,831 Income tax expense $ 4,157 $ 3,908 $ 34,263 $ 30,975 Net income $ 18,939 $ 23,163 $ 86,766 $ 85,856 Tax rate 18.0 % 14.4 % 28.3 % 26.5 % Per Share Data: Income per common share: —Basic $ 1.13 $ 1.39 $ 5.19 (1) $ 5.15 (1) —Diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.38 $ 5.16 (1) $ 5.08 (1) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,711 16,618 16,706 (2) 16,687 (2) —Diluted 16,837 16,824 16,828 (2) 16,884 (2)





(in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2022 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,583,490 $ 1,578,746 $ 1,360,237 $ 1,205,579 Total shareholders’ equity $ 663,720 $ 651,202 $ 577,565 $ 536,278 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 197,314 $ 200,469 $ 202,299 $ 213,510 Total funded debt (3) $ 37,932 $ 36,241 $ 25,658 $ 49,696





Three months ended

March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

Segment Results: Amount Percent Amount Percent Contract revenues: Transmission & Distribution $ 490,395 60.1 % $ 445,324 54.9 % Commercial & Industrial 325,167 39.9 366,292 45.1 Total $ 815,562 100.0 % $ 811,616 100.0 % Operating income (loss): Transmission & Distribution $ 29,837 6.1 % $ 32,821 7.4 % Commercial & Industrial 11,423 3.5 10,627 2.9 Total 41,260 5.1 43,448 5.4 Corporate (16,989 ) (2.1 ) (16,022 ) (2.0 ) Consolidated $ 24,271 3.0 % $ 27,426 3.4 %

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 Three months ended

March 31, Last twelve months ended

March 31, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (5) $ 39,838 $ 41,325 $ 186,706 $ 177,517 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ 2.37 $ 2.46 $ 11.10 $ 10.51 EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ 20,694 $ 24,439 $ 93,654 $ 93,696 Free Cash Flow (8) $ (18,093 ) $ 17,543 $ (49,356 ) $ 100,541 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 39.30 $ 34.17 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 466,406 $ 375,266 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 27.62 $ 22.20 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.06 0.04 Asset Turnover (13) 2.68 2.64 Return on Assets (14) 6.4 % 7.1 % Return on Equity (15) 15.0 % 16.0 % Return on Invested Capital (16) 14.9 % 16.7 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 18,939 $ 23,163 $ 86,766 $ 85,856 Interest expense, net 912 265 4,698 3,198 Income tax expense 4,157 3,908 34,263 30,975 Depreciation and amortization 15,830 13,989 60,979 57,488 EBITDA (5) $ 39,838 $ 41,325 $ 186,706 $ 177,517 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income per share $ 1.12 $ 1.38 $ 5.16 $ 5.09 Interest expense, net, per share 0.06 0.02 0.28 0.19 Income tax expense per share 0.25 0.23 2.04 1.83 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.94 0.83 3.62 3.40 EBITDA per Diluted Share (6) $ 2.37 $ 2.46 $ 11.10 $ 10.51 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income $ 18,939 $ 23,163 $ 86,766 $ 85,856 Interest expense, net 912 265 4,698 3,198 Amortization of intangible assets 1,228 1,226 4,909 7,468 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (385 ) (215 ) (2,719 ) (2,826 ) EBIA, net of taxes (7) $ 20,694 $ 24,439 $ 93,654 $ 93,696 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 7,690 $ 37,158 $ 41,548 $ 183,175 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (25,783 ) (19,615 ) (90,904 ) (82,634 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ (18,093 ) $ 17,543 $ (49,356 ) $ 100,541

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of March 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 663,720 $ 577,565 Goodwill and intangible assets (197,314 ) (202,299 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 466,406 $ 375,266 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 39.30 $ 34.17 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (11.68 ) (11.97 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 27.62 $ 22.20 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,762 16,699 Plus: common equivalents 126 206 Period End Shares (17) 16,888 16,905





(in thousands) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 663,720 $ 577,565 $ 536,278 Plus: total funded debt 37,932 25,658 49,696 Less: cash and cash equivalents (3,911 ) (47,039 ) (18,732 ) Invested Capital $ 697,741 $ 556,184 $ 567,242 Average Invested Capital (18) $ 626,963 $ 561,713

