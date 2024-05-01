Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,405 in the last 365 days.

Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2024 After Market Close on May 8, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and provide an update on corporate progress.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company’s development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C).


Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:
Erin Graves
650-779-0136
egraves@revmed.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2024 After Market Close on May 8, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more