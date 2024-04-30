Submit Release
Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee May 9 Agenda

The Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee will hold a virtual meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

The consultant team will provide updates from the April 4 meeting and seek further feedback from the steering committee.

Please note that while we’re happy to have community members interested in joining the meeting, by design, these steering committee meetings are meant for the steering committee members to discuss and plan with the consultants. However, people are welcome to join the meeting as observers to listen in on the discussions and gain insights into our processes.

The steering committee meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. Zoom meeting registration

The meeting will also be recorded and the video will be posted on the web page here and on the City’s YouTube Channel.

For anyone interested in sharing their thoughts about this plan, the second Community Open House meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane in the Legacy Room. Media Release.

Contact: For more information, please visit this web page:­­­­­­­ Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Comprehensive Plan or contact Kent Rettig, krettig@lawrenceks.org.

