Timely NIL Signs Star Quarterback Julian Sarzo, represented by Rupert Francisco
I'm thrilled to join forces with Timely NIL and have Rupert Francisco as my representative”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Timely NIL, the premier sports NIL representation agency, is proud to announce the signing of standout quarterback Julian Sarzo from Heritage Christian High School in Northridge, California.
— Julian Sarzo
Known for his exceptional athleticism and versatility, Sarzo has earned the moniker "The Cuban King" for his prowess on the field. As the starting quarterback for Heritage Christian, he has proven himself to be a dual threat, making him a force to be reckoned with in every game.
Sarzo's background as a seasoned quarterback, shortstop, and pitcher, dates back to the tender age of five. He has been imbued with a dynamic skill set that sets him apart from his peers. This experience on the baseball diamond has translated seamlessly to the football field, allowing him to excel in various facets of the game.
A standout performer on Team Delta 7v7, Sarzo shares the field with elite talents such as Julian Lewis, ranked as the number one quarterback in the country, and Chris Henry Jr., five-star athletes. Together, they form an unstoppable force that consistently dominates the competition.
Currently uncommitted, Sarzo is poised to make a significant impact this season after transferring from Calabasas High School to Heritage Christian. He is eager to showcase his talents and lead his team to victory, setting the stage for a promising future at the collegiate level.
"I'm thrilled to join forces with Timely NIL and have Rupert Francisco as my representative," said Sarzo. " I'm grateful for the opportunities that lie ahead and excited to continue pursuing my passion for football alongside my teammates at Heritage Christian."
As part of the partnership, Timely NIL will provide Julian with a comprehensive range of NIL management services, including brand building, social media strategy, endorsement opportunities, and asset protection. In addition, our team, with over 35 years of experience as Business and Legal Advisors, will work closely with Julian to help him maximize his earnings potential and build a solid personal brand.
Timely NIL is excited to welcome Julian Sarzo to its roster of athletes and looks forward to supporting him in achieving his goals on and off the field.
At Timely NIL, we understand the importance of securing the financial future of student-athletes. With our team's extensive experience as Legal and Business Advisors, we offer a range of services to ensure that student-athletes' assets are protected, and their earning potential is maximized.
For more information about Timely NIL, visit www.timelynil.com or contact us at info@timelynil.com.
