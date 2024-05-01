Waldencast Announces Participation in CreatorIQ Connect Europe

NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or “the Company”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced its participation in the CreatorIQ Connect Europe conference, which will be held in London on Thursday, May 2, 2024.



Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel titled “How to Build a Legacy Brand” alongside Noella Gabriel, Co-Founder and Global President of ELEMIS and Oriele Frank, Co-Founder and Chief Product & Sustainability Officer at ELEMIS. The panel, moderated by Jennifer Weil, European Beauty Editor at WWD, will focus on how emerging brands can build long-lasting relationships with consumers. They will discuss how to build credible, legacy brands that stand the test of time.

The event will showcase notable speakers during interactive sessions that will bring together creator marketing leaders who will discuss how to build a community in an ever-evolving industry. Beauty industry leaders from e.l.f. Beauty, Olaplex, Wella and more will also speak at the event. Additionally, executives from Snap Inc., TikTok, Meta, Google, and Amazon will discuss creator marketing.

