Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Specialty” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter 2024 net income of $36.8 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $15.6 million, or $0.42 per diluted share. for the same 2023 period.



Adjusted operating income(1) for the first quarter of 2024 was $31.0 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $15.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the same 2023 period.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Gross written premiums increased 27.2%.

Underwriting income (1) of $24.7 million compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2023.

of $24.7 million compared to $17.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. Combined ratio of 89.6% compared to 90.2% for the first quarter of 2023.

Current accident year non-cat loss and LAE ratio of 60.6% compared to 61.1% for the first quarter of 2023.

Cat loss and LAE ratio of 0.4% compared to 1.8% for the first quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on equity of 21.7% compared to 13.4% for the same 2023 period.

Annualized return on tangible equity(1) of 25.0% compared to 16.6% for the same 2023 period.



(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

Skyward Specialty Chairman and CEO Andrew Robinson commented, "We continued to build on our outstanding 2023 results in the first quarter of 2024, delivering an 89.6% combined ratio inclusive of cat losses, gross written premium growth of approximately 27%, and annualized return on equity of 21.7%. The excellent execution of our "Rule our Niche" strategy and the diversity of our business portfolio continues to distinguish us in the marketplace as 7 of our 8 underwriting divisions achieved double digit growth. While the market opportunities have become more nuanced, we are confident that 2024 will continue to provide plenty of opportunity to deliver attractive returns for our shareholders and to profitably grow our Company."

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Premiums ($ in thousands) Three months ended March 31, unaudited 2024 2023 %

Change Gross written premiums $ 458,620 $ 360,498 27.2 % Ceded written premiums $ (171,520 ) $ (158,357 ) 8.3 % Net retention 62.6 % 56.1 % NM(1) Net written premiums $ 287,100 $ 202,141 42.0 % Net earned premiums $ 236,342 $ 182,831 29.3 % (1)Not meaningful

The increase in gross written premiums for the first quarter of 2024, when compared to the same 2023 period, was driven by double-digit premium growth primarily from our captives, transactional E&S, surety, global property & agriculture and professional lines underwriting divisions.

Combined Ratio Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2024

2023

Non-cat loss and LAE(1) 60.6 % 61.1 % Cat loss and LAE(1) 0.4 % 1.8 % Prior accident year development - non-LPT 0.0 % 0.0 % Prior accident year development - LPT(2) (0.1)% (0.1)% Loss Ratio 60.9 % 62.8 % Net policy acquisition costs 13.6 % 11.6 % Other operating and general expenses 16.0 % 16.6 % Commission and fee income (0.9)% (0.8)% Expense ratio 28.7 % 27.4 % Combined ratio 89.6 % 90.2 % Adjusted Underwriting Ratios Adjusted loss ratio(2) 61.0 % 62.9 % Expense ratio 28.7 % 27.4 % Adjusted combined ratio(2) 89.7 % 90.3 % (1)Current accident year (2)See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

The loss ratio for the first quarter of 2024 improved 1.9 points when compared to the same 2023 period. The first quarter of 2024 was minimally impacted by catastrophe losses, while the first quarter of 2023 was impacted by wind and hail events, including tornadoes, which added 1.8 points to the 2023 loss ratio. The non-cat loss and LAE ratio improved 0.5 points when compared to the same 2023 period, primarily driven by the shift in the mix of business.

The expense ratio for the first quarter of 2024 increased 1.3 points when compared to the same 2023 period driven by the business mix shift.

The expense ratios for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively, exclude the impact of IPO related stock compensation and secondary offering expenses, which are reported in other expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income.

Investment Results

Net Investment Income $ in thousands Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2024 2023 Short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents $ 5,088 $ 1,776 Fixed income 12,478 7,461 Equities 627 (2 ) Alternative & strategic investments 104 (4,589 ) Net investment income $ 18,297 $ 4,646 Net unrealized gains on securities still held $ 8,991 $ 3,767 Net realized losses (688 ) (2,806 ) Net investment gains $ 8,303 $ 961

Beginning January 1, 2024 we simplified the investment portfolio classifications to align with our strategy and the underlying risk characteristics of the portfolio. The prior period has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2024 increased $13.7 million when compared to the same 2023 period. The increase in income from our fixed income portfolio for the first quarter of 2024, when compared to the same 2023 period, was due to (i) a larger asset base as we continued to increase our allocation to this part of our investment portfolio and (ii) a higher book yield of 4.7% at March 31, 2024 compared to 4.0% at March 31, 2023. The increase in income from short-term investments & cash and cash equivalents for the first quarter of 2024, when compared to the same 2023 period, was due to higher investment yields and a larger asset base. The fair value of our alternative and strategic investments portfolio for the first quarter of 2024 increased when compared to the same 2023 period, which was impacted by a decline in the fair value of limited partnership investments.

Stockholders’ Equity

Stockholders’ equity was $692.3 million at March 31, 2024 which represents an increase of 4.7% when compared to stockholders' equity of $661.0 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to net income.

Conference Call

At 9 a.m. central time tomorrow, May 2, 2024, Skyward Specialty management will hold a conference call to discuss quarterly results with insurance industry analysts. Interested parties may listen to the discussion at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial measures and ratios that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). We refer to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring, and evaluating our performance.

We have chosen to exclude the net impact of the Loss Portfolio Transfer (“LPT”), all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening in certain non-GAAP metrics, where noted, as the business subject to the LPT is not representative of our continuing business strategy. The business subject to the LPT is primarily related to policy years 2017 and prior, was generated and managed under prior leadership, and has either been exited or substantially repositioned during the reevaluation of our portfolio. We consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for our management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered supplemental in nature and is not meant to be a substitute for revenue or net income, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of such measures to comparable GAAP financial measures, see the section entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Skyward Specialty is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions - Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property & Agriculture, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S. SKWD stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) with positive outlook by A.M. Best Company. Additional information about Skyward Specialty can be found on our website at www.skywardinsurance.com .

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,102,190 and $1,047,713, respectively) $ 1,065,175 $ 1,017,651 Fixed maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (net of allowance for credit losses of $329) 42,700 42,986 Equity securities, at fair value 117,083 118,249 Mortgage loans, at fair value 44,309 50,070 Equity method investments 103,962 110,653 Other long-term investments 2,045 3,852 Short-term investments, at fair value 297,932 270,226 Total investments 1,673,206 1,613,687 Cash and cash equivalents 85,059 65,891 Restricted cash 30,210 34,445 Premiums receivable, net 273,410 179,235 Reinsurance recoverables, net 612,043 596,334 Ceded unearned premium 204,625 186,121 Deferred policy acquisition costs 104,697 91,955 Deferred income taxes 23,607 21,991 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 88,137 88,435 Other assets 92,063 75,341 Total assets $ 3,187,057 $ 2,953,435 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,376,946 $ 1,314,501 Unearned premiums 621,794 552,532 Deferred ceding commission 41,062 37,057 Reinsurance and premium payables 193,760 150,156 Funds held for others 88,864 58,588 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 53,443 50,880 Notes payable 100,000 50,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 18,916 78,690 Total liabilities 2,494,785 2,292,404 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 39,995,027 and 39,863,756 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 400 399 Additional paid-in capital 711,309 710,855 Stock notes receivable (5,234 ) (5,562 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,279 ) (22,953 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 15,076 (21,708 ) Total stockholders’ equity 692,272 661,031 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,187,057 $ 2,953,435





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income ($ in thousands) Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2024 2023 Revenues: Net earned premiums $ 236,342 $ 182,831 Commission and fee income 2,026 1,492 Net investment income 18,297 4,646 Net investment gains 8,303 961 Total revenues 264,968 189,930 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 143,914 114,900 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 69,774 51,655 Interest expense 2,727 2,152 Amortization expense 388 387 Other expenses 1,188 1,114 Total expenses 217,991 170,208 Income before income taxes 46,977 19,722 Income tax expense 10,193 4,166 Net income 36,784 15,556 Net income attributable to participating securities — 1,274 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 36,784 $ 14,282 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 36,784 $ 15,556 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized gains and losses on investments: Net change in unrealized (losses) gains on investments, net of tax (5,418 ) 7,788 Reclassification adjustment for losses on securities no longer held, net of tax (908 ) (47 ) Total other comprehensive (loss) income (6,326 ) 7,741 Comprehensive income $ 30,458 $ 23,297





Share and Per Share Data ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2024 2023 Weighted average basic shares 39,108,351 32,848,243 Weighted average diluted shares 41,085,136 36,952,073 Basic earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 0.43 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.42 Basic adjusted operating earnings per share $ 0.79 $ 0.43 Diluted adjusted operating earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.42 Annualized ROE(1) 21.7 % 13.4 % Annualized adjusted ROE(2) 18.3 % 13.3 % Annualized ROTE(3) 25.0 % 16.6 % Annualized adjusted ROTE(4) 21.1 % 16.5 % March 31 December 31 2024 2023 Shares outstanding 39,995,027 39,863,756 Fully diluted shares outstanding 41,964,170 41,771,854 Book value per share $ 17.44 $ 16.72 Fully diluted book value per share $ 16.62 $ 15.96 Fully diluted tangible book value per share $ 14.52 $ 13.84 (1)Annualized ROE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (2)Annualized adjusted ROE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period (3)Annualized ROTE is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period (4)Annualized adjusted ROTE is adjusted operating income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending tangible stockholders' equity during the period

Adjusted operating income – We define adjusted operating income as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted operating income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define adjusted operating income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2024 2023 Pre-tax After-tax Pre-tax After-tax Income as reported $ 46,977 $ 36,784 $ 19,722 $ 15,556 Less (Add): Net investment gains 8,303 6,559 961 759 Net impact of loss portfolio transfer 241 190 242 191 Other expenses (1,188 ) (939 ) (1,114 ) (880 ) Adjusted operating income $ 39,621 $ 30,974 $ 19,633 $ 15,486

Underwriting income – We define underwriting income as net income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, impairment charges, interest expense, amortization expense and other income and expenses. Underwriting income represents the pre-tax profitability of our underwriting operations and allows us to evaluate our underwriting performance without regard to investment income. We use this metric as we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for pre-tax income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

($ in thousands) Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2024 2023 Income before federal income tax expense $ 46,977 $ 19,722 Add: Interest expense 2,727 2,152 Amortization expense 388 387 Other expenses 1,188 1,114 Less: Net investment income 18,297 4,646 Net investment gains 8,303 961 Underwriting income $ 24,680 $ 17,768

Adjusted Loss Ratio / Adjusted Combined Ratio – We define adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio as the corresponding ratio (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding losses and LAE related to the LPT and all development on reserves fully or partially covered by the LPT and amortization of deferred gains associated with recoveries of prior LPT reserve strengthening. We use these adjusted ratios as internal performance measures in the management of our operations because we believe they give our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Our adjusted loss ratio and adjusted combined ratio should not be viewed as substitutes for our loss ratio and combined ratio, respectively.

($ in thousands) Three months ended March 31, (unaudited) 2024 2023 Net earned premiums $ 236,342 $ 182,831 Losses and LAE 143,914 114,900 Add: Pre-tax net impact of LPT (241 ) (242 ) Adjusted losses and LAE $ 144,155 $ 115,142 Loss ratio 60.9 % 62.8 % Add: net impact of LPT (0.1)% (0.1)% Adjusted loss ratio 61.0 % 62.9 % Combined ratio 89.6 % 90.2 % Add: net impact of LPT (0.1)% (0.1)% Adjusted combined ratio 89.7 % 90.3 %

Tangible Stockholders’ Equity – We define tangible stockholders’ equity as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. Our definition of tangible stockholders’ equity may not be comparable to that of other companies and should not be viewed as a substitute for stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible stockholders’ equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure.