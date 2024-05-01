Oxbridge Re Announces 2024 First Quarter Results on May 9, 2024

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR ) announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Thursday May 9, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.



Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.

Date: May 9, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Listen-only toll-free number: (800) 715 9871 Listen-only international number: +1 (646) 307 1963

Conference ID: 5967180

Please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at 201-493-6280 or media@incommconferencing.com

A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call and via the Investor Information section of Oxbridge’s website at www.OxbridgeRe.com until May 23, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: +1 201-612-7415 Replay passcode: 13746515

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, Oxbridge Re NS, and SurancePlus Inc.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our new Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc . (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.