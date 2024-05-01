Eton Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

DEER PARK, Ill., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, announced today that Sean Brynjelsen, Chief Executive Officer, and James Gruber, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference in New York as follows:



Date: Monday, May 13, 2024 Time: 10:00am ET Webcast: Click Here

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Citizens JMP institutional sales representative.



About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has five commercial rare disease products: ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has three additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.