AMWELL ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2024

Boston, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL) a small-cap, growth healthcare company and a leading provider of healthcare software as a service, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Visit Amwell’s investor relations website at investors.amwell.com to view the first quarter 2024 earnings report.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 5 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1. The call can be accessed via a live audio webcast at investors.amwell.com or by dialing 1-888-510-2008 for U.S. participants or 1-646-960-0306 for international participants, referencing conference ID #7830032. A replay of the call will be available via webcast shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link.

About Amwell

Amwell is a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, payers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. We offer a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 50 health plans, which collectively represent more than 100 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.  

Angela Vogen
Amwell
press@amwell.com

Sue Dooley
Amwell
sue.dooley@amwell.com

