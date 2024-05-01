Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of State Operations Center Ahead Of Severe Weather, River Flooding Threats

TEXAS, May 1 - May 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center to Level II (Escalated Response) as the state prepares ahead of severe weather and flooding threats over the next several days.



“Texas stands ready to quickly deploy all available resources necessary to help communities across Texas as severe weather and flooding impacts our state,” said Governor Abbott. “I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness level of the State Operation Center to ensure a swift response as we continue to mobilize state emergency response resources Texans need to stay safe. Texans are urged to remain weather-aware, check DriveTexas.org before traveling, and heed the guidance of state and local officials. I thank our brave emergency personnel and first responders for working tirelessly to protect communities across our great state. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”



According to the National Weather Service, moderate-to-major river flooding is expected across the eastern half of the state through the next couple of weeks. Additionally, severe weather and excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding is expected across Texas through the weekend. Risks also include flooding, large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM requested the following agencies report to the Texas State Emergency Operations Center and ensure their resources are ready to deploy as needed:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas Department of Agriculture

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas National Guard

Texas Education Agency

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

American Red Cross

Salvation Army



Texans are urged to take steps to plan and prepare for severe weather and flooding by creating an emergency plan, keeping an emergency supply kit nearby, and following instructions from local officials and first responders. Texans can access weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, obtain flood tracking information at TexasFlood.org, and find preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.



Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities from the impacts of severe weather, including: