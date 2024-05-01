New Poll: Canadians Back Unions to Deliver Worker Protections, Fairer Wages

Bruske: People want governments to remove obstacles to joining or forming a union. The best ticket to fairer wages and working conditions is a union card.

OTTAWA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New poll reveals most Canadians agree that unions deliver better jobs, fairer working conditions and more respect in the workplace. A broad majority want governments to remove barriers that unfairly keep workers from joining or forming a union.



“As the next federal election draws closer, workers are demanding all parties agree to respect and enhance workers’ rights,” declared Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “Political parties must make concrete platform commitments to remove obstacles to organizing and crack down on union-busting companies that engage in workplace threats and intimidation. Any party that fails to back their words with action will face serious consequences at the ballot box when the next election comes.”

Bruske shared findings from a new poll commissioned by the Canadian Labour Congress. The national survey was conducted by GQR Canada from 1-8 April 2024 and surveyed 1,549 eligible voters. Full details of the poll are available on the CLC's website.

The poll found:

A majority of Canadians, 62%, believe belonging to a union is a good thing. Support is highest amongst women and in the electoral battleground regions of Ontario and the Maritimes.

An overwhelming 80% of young workers (18-29), think there are obstacles to joining a union, such as workplace intimidation, employers spreading misinformation, and too many bureaucratic steps that impede organizing.

70% of Canadians want governments to remove barriers to forming or joining a union. Only 9% strongly disagree.



“So many struggle with higher prices, worsening work-life balance, and deteriorating working conditions. The reality is employers always start out with the upper hand. It’s no wonder so many Canadians see the value of having a union to protect them,” explained Bruske. “But as part of a union, workers can negotiate better. A union card in your back pocket is your ticket to fairer wages, decent benefits, respect in your workplace, and financial security when you retire. That’s why the labour movement is seeing so much momentum and growth across the country.”

