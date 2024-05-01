Altus Group Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate, today released the final voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually earlier today. A total of 35,317,565 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 76.63% of the 46,088,721 Common Shares of the Company as at the record date on March 18, 2024.



Each of the nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 18, 2024, was elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed, as detailed below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Wai-Fong Au 34,014,520 97.99 699,187 2.01 William Brennan 30,182,298 86.95 4,531,409 13.05 Angela L. Brown 34,269,229 98.72 444,873 1.28 Colin J. Dyer 34,009,221 97.97 704,881 2.03 Michael J. Gordon 33,152,284 95.50 1,561,818 4.50 James V. Hannon 34,648,510 99.81 65,592 0.19 Anthony W. Long 34,651,879 99.82 62,223 0.18 Raymond Mikulich 34,338,793 98.92 374,914 1.08 Carolyn M. Schuetz 34,308,397 98.83 405,310 1.17 Thomas W. Warsop, III 34,183,647 98.47 530,455 1.53 Janet P. Woodruff 34,192,169 98.50 521,538 1.50

Note: percentage figures represent results of the shares that were represented at the Meeting

The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP, was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 35,259,618 (99.84%) votes were cast in favour, with 57,898 (0.16%) votes withheld.

The advisory vote on approach to executive compensation was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 33,362,975 (96.11%) votes cast in favour, and 1,352,127 (3.89%) votes against.

A replay of the Meeting is available through a webcast posted on Altus Group’s website, www.altusgroup.com , under the Company section. As a reminder, the Company’s first quarter of 2024 results conference call and webcast is scheduled for tomorrow.

Q1 2024 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/328106530 Live Call: 1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. We deliver intelligence as a service to our global client base through a connected platform of industry-leading technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. Trusted by the largest CRE leaders, our capabilities help commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycle. Altus Group is a global company headquartered in Toronto with approximately 3,000 employees across North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit www.altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: