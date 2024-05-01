INVESTOR ALERT: GLOBE LIFE INC. (NYSE:GL)—DiCello Levitt LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Against Globe Life Inc. and Encourages GL Investors with Losses to Seek Counsel

SAN DIEGO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Litigation Law Firm, DiCello Levitt LLP, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation (NYSE: GL) (“Globe Life” or the “Company”) common stock between May 8, 2019 and April 10, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”), charging the Company and certain current and former senior executive officers with violations of the federal securities laws. Globe Life investors have until July 1, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the class action lawsuit.



Case Allegations

Globe Life is an insurance company that offers a wide range of insurance products, including life insurance, mortgage protections, and supplemental health insurance. Globe Life operates five wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, the largest of which—both by premiums collected and number of sales agents employed—is American Income Life Insurance Company (“AIL”).

Throughout the Class Period, Globe Life touted its consistent growth, particularly from AIL, which accounted for 50% of the Company’s profits in 2022 and 2023. Globe Life reported consistent premium revenue growth, led by AIL’s premium revenue growth. The Company also represented that it employees adhered to a Code of Conduct that expressly prohibited various forms of misconduct, ensuring that the Company would maintain a workplace free from violence, threatening behavior, and illegal drugs.

Globe Life, however, was engaged in widespread insurance fraud, which inflated Globe Life’s financial results. Additionally, Globe Life permitted a culture of unchecked sexual harassment, in direct contravention of the Company’s Code of Conduct.

The truth was revealed on April 11, 2024, when Fuzzy Panda Research published a critical research report titled “Globe Life (GL): Executives Disregarded Wide-Ranging ‘Insurance Fraud’ While They Received Millions in Undisclosed Kick-Back Scheme,” alleging that, since 2017, Globe Life had engaged in widespread insurance fraud. The report alleged that several Globe Life subsidiaries were underwriting policies for dead and fictitious people and added policies to existing customers’ accounts without their consent. According to the report, Fuzzy Panda “uncovered extensive allegations of insurance fraud ignored by management despite being obvious and reported hundreds of times” and the alleged “bribery and kickback scheme” has been confirmed through interviews with dozens of former executives and agents, an executive whistleblower, undercover investigations, and a former AIL executive who confirmed that he sent over 200 emails detailing the fraud to Globe Life executives. In addition, the investment research firm uncovered evidence that Globe Life subsidiaries maintained a hostile workplace where sexual harassment, drug use, and sexual assault went unchecked.

On this news, shares of Globe Life plunged to their lowest in over a decade, falling more than 53% (more than $55) to close the April 11, 2024 trading session at $49.17.

