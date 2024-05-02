Q-paradox Pte. Ltd. to Debut Data and Clean Technologies
SINGAPORE, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Q-paradox Pte. Ltd., a Subsidiary of Quark Technology Global Inc., to Debut Data and Clean Technologies.
Q-paradox Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Quark Technology Global Inc., announced today its ambitious plans to introduce both its cutting-edge Data Technology solutions and advanced Clean Tech, specifically Perovskite photovoltaic cell technology, to the North American market. This strategic initiative aligns with the company's objective to secure the necessary capital for the commercialization of its innovative technology platforms, focusing on global market opportunities.
As a technology commercialization platform, Q-paradox has a strong presence in the clean tech and data tech sectors. The company aims to revolutionize not only data management practices with its Data Technology solutions but also energy production with its Clean Tech. The Perovskite photovoltaic cell technology, recognized as the next generation of photovoltaic cells, offers significant advantages such as low production energy consumption, minimal pollution, higher maximum conversion efficiency, and lower cost of energy.
"We are thrilled to introduce both our advanced Data Technology and groundbreaking Clean Tech to North America, marking a significant step towards global market expansion," said Edward Chan, Managing Director of Q-paradox Pte. Ltd. "Our focus now is on securing the capital required to fully commercialize these technologies, enhancing our ability to deliver high-impact solutions internationally. We are currently finalizing an agreement with a licensed investment bank, which will assist us in this crucial endeavor."
This initiative underscores Q-paradox's commitment to leading technological innovation and expanding its influence across global markets.
About Q-paradox Pte. Ltd.
Q-paradox Pte. Ltd. is a technology commercialization platform that excels in the clean tech and data tech sectors. As a subsidiary of Quark Technology Global Inc., Q-paradox is dedicated to bringing impactful technological solutions to a global audience.
For more information, please contact:
Q-paradox Pte. Ltd.
Website: https://www.qparadox.com/
Email: edward@Q-paradox.com
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the company's expectations.
Edward chan
edward@qparadox.com