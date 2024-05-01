Mayor Bowser Invites Residents to Celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser proclaimed May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian & Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month and is encouraging residents to join celebrations in the District honoring and celebrating the AANHPI community, leaders, culture, arts, businesses, and talent.

“The AANHPI community is and has always been vital to the cultural vibrancy, economic success, and overall fabric of Washington, DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “Throughout May, we have a special opportunity to celebrate and shine a spotlight on community members, leaders, creatives, and businesses who make our city stronger and more vibrant every day, and we hope you will join us at these celebrations.”

AANHPI Heritage Month was first designated in May 1992. May holds particular significance, as it marks the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States in May 1843 and the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad in May 1869, a monumental project in which countless Chinese immigrants played a vital role. The AANHPI community is a tapestry of diverse cultures and languages, embodying the rich mosaic of nations and islands from which its members hail.

“Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is always an opportunity for us to lift up stories that are often not told.” said Ben de Guzman, Director of the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA). “At a moment when the District’s attention is focused on Chinatown, it’s all the more important that we are able to share the history and culture of the communities we serve and the role they play in the vibrant public life of the city.”



All month long, residents can join MOAPIA, community organizations, and local businesses to honor the AANHPI community through music, networking, raffles, live food demonstrations, food tastings, cultural performances, and community awards. This month’s events include:



AANHPI Kick Off

A night of music, networking with local small business owners and DC Government officials, and raffle prizes from Luna Hall, Spot of Tea, Rasa, and Chocolate Chocolate

Foodelicious Night

A showcase of the talents of the District’s AANHPI chefs through live cooking demonstrations and food tastings



AANHPI Celebration

Community awards featuring cultural performances by renowned AANHPI artists



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].



Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos