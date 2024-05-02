Chemo Mouth Website Launched by H2Ocean to Support Cancer Survivors
The Chemo Mouth website embodies our continuous dedication to empowering cancer survivors facing oral health challenges due to cancer treatment side effects. ”STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H2Ocean, a global leader in sea salt based natural oral care products, is proud to announce the launch of a new website, Chemo Mouth, dedicated to supporting individuals battling the oral side effects of cancer treatment. This initiative corresponds with April's designation as Oral Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of oral health in cancer survivorship.
Chemo Mouth addresses a prevalent yet often overlooked aspect of cancer treatment: oral mucositis, commonly known as chemo mouth. Chemotherapy and radiation therapy can damage the cells in the mouth and throat, leading to inflammation, pain, dry mouth, taste alterations, difficulty swallowing, and the development of mouth sores or ulcers. Led by Eddie Kolos, Inventor and CEO of H2Ocean, the development of the Chemo Mouth webpage reflects his commitment to both fighting cancer and providing natural solutions for better oral health to cancer survivors.
The Chemo Mouth website serves as a comprehensive resource, offering valuable insights into the causes, symptoms, and management of chemo mouth. Visitors will find information on cancer survivorship and the critical role of oral health in the journey to recovery. Additionally, the site educates on why regular oral care products may not work for managing chemo mouth, highlighting the harmful ingredients commonly found in such products, such as colors, dyes, harsh preservatives, alcohol, fluoride, chemicals, artificial flavors, and parabens, which can trigger allergic reactions, irritation, and burning sensations in the mouth.
Scientific literature consistently validates the benefits of saltwater rinses in alleviating chemo mouth related symptoms. While table salt is commonly used for saltwater rinses, it may not be the best option due to its highly processed nature and lack of mineral content. It is very important to understand that the right type of salt water rinse is the key to managing chemo mouth sores.
Additionally, H2Ocean is actively advancing its commitment to research and development by collaborating with esteemed research medical centers and hospitals to explore further the potential benefits of H2Ocean Healing Rinse in chemo mouth management. Through these collaborations, H2Ocean aims to deepen understanding and provide evidence-based support for its innovative oral care solutions, further enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients and survivors.
H2Ocean's patented all natural sea saltwater rinse, H2Ocean Healing Rinse, stands out as the best choice for chemo mouth management. Made with Red Sea salt, which contains over 82 trace minerals, including sodium, chloride, calcium, potassium, manganese, zinc, copper, silver, iron, and iodine, among others. These minerals work synergistically to replenish the oral cavity, providing essential elements necessary for maintaining optimal oral health. H2Ocean Healing Rinse provides safe and comprehensive oral care, aiding in the healing of ulcerated tissues and sores in the chemo mouth.
Professionals and cancer hospitals can also request free samples of H2Ocean Healing Rinse mouthwash through the Chemo Mouth website, along with a request for a training session on chemo mouth management. Furthermore, H2Ocean demonstrates its commitment to supporting the cancer community by pledging to donate one mouthwash bottle for every two bottles sold, underscoring its dedication to this cause.
About H2Ocean:
H2Ocean is a global leader in natural oral care products, committed to promoting oral health and overall systemic health. With a focus on safety and quality, H2Ocean offers a range of all natural, patented, sea salt based oral care products designed to support individuals in their cancer survivorship journey by providing safe, effective, and fast acting solutions towards managing chemo mouth symptoms.
