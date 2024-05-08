Pride Journeys Launches the 2024 LGBTQ Travel Directory
EINPresswire.com/ -- Navigating the world as an LGBTQ traveler just got easier with the launch of the 2024 Pride Journeys LGBTQ Travel Directory, the definitive directory for LGBTQ-friendly travel destinations, accommodations, and experiences.
In a world where LGBTQ travelers still face unique challenges, the LGBTQ Travel Directory aims to provide a safe and welcoming space for individuals to explore the globe authentically. Whether it is finding LGBTQ-owned businesses, queer-friendly accommodations, or vibrant events and communities, the LGBTQ Travel Directory has travelers covered.
"The LGBTQ Travel Directory was born out of a desire to create a resource that celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ community and provides valuable information for safe and enriching travel experiences," said Joey Amato, Founder and Publisher of Pride Journeys. “This year’s directory is our largest ever and contains 130 LGBTQ-welcoming destinations or businesses from five continents opening their arms to gay travelers. The directory empowers LGBTQ travelers to explore with confidence, knowing they have access to a curated list of inclusive destinations and businesses."
The LGBTQ Travel Directory features an extensive directory of LGBTQ-friendly destinations spanning the globe, from bustling urban centers to off-the-beaten-path gems. Travelers can search for accommodations, restaurants, bars, activities, and events that prioritize inclusivity and acceptance.
Additionally, Pride Journeys website (www.PrideJourneys.com) offers unique features such as curated travel guides, and insider tips from local LGBTQ communities, ensuring travelers have the most up-to-date and relevant information at their fingertips. "Our goal is to foster connections within the LGBTQ travel community and promote visibility for LGBTQ-owned and LGBTQ-friendly businesses," added Amato. "By supporting these establishments, travelers can contribute to the continued growth of LGBTQ tourism and help create a more inclusive global travel landscape."
Pride Journeys also publishes monthly syndicated travel content reaching close to 500,000 LGBTQ travelers. Recently, the company has partnered with Hawai'i Tourism, Visit South Africa, Visit Malta, Choose Lansing, Visit Grand Junction, Visit Irving, New Jersey Tourism, Visit OKC, Visit Wilmington Delaware, Visit Tulsa and Visit Pensacola to produce LGBTQ content and campaigns.
Whether planning a solo adventure, romantic getaway, or group excursion, The LGBTQ Travel Directory invites LGBTQ travelers and allies alike to explore the world with pride. Join the journey today at https://www.lgbtqtraveldirectory.com/
For media inquiries, please contact:
Joey Amato
In a world where LGBTQ travelers still face unique challenges, the LGBTQ Travel Directory aims to provide a safe and welcoming space for individuals to explore the globe authentically. Whether it is finding LGBTQ-owned businesses, queer-friendly accommodations, or vibrant events and communities, the LGBTQ Travel Directory has travelers covered.
"The LGBTQ Travel Directory was born out of a desire to create a resource that celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQ community and provides valuable information for safe and enriching travel experiences," said Joey Amato, Founder and Publisher of Pride Journeys. “This year’s directory is our largest ever and contains 130 LGBTQ-welcoming destinations or businesses from five continents opening their arms to gay travelers. The directory empowers LGBTQ travelers to explore with confidence, knowing they have access to a curated list of inclusive destinations and businesses."
The LGBTQ Travel Directory features an extensive directory of LGBTQ-friendly destinations spanning the globe, from bustling urban centers to off-the-beaten-path gems. Travelers can search for accommodations, restaurants, bars, activities, and events that prioritize inclusivity and acceptance.
Additionally, Pride Journeys website (www.PrideJourneys.com) offers unique features such as curated travel guides, and insider tips from local LGBTQ communities, ensuring travelers have the most up-to-date and relevant information at their fingertips. "Our goal is to foster connections within the LGBTQ travel community and promote visibility for LGBTQ-owned and LGBTQ-friendly businesses," added Amato. "By supporting these establishments, travelers can contribute to the continued growth of LGBTQ tourism and help create a more inclusive global travel landscape."
Pride Journeys also publishes monthly syndicated travel content reaching close to 500,000 LGBTQ travelers. Recently, the company has partnered with Hawai'i Tourism, Visit South Africa, Visit Malta, Choose Lansing, Visit Grand Junction, Visit Irving, New Jersey Tourism, Visit OKC, Visit Wilmington Delaware, Visit Tulsa and Visit Pensacola to produce LGBTQ content and campaigns.
Whether planning a solo adventure, romantic getaway, or group excursion, The LGBTQ Travel Directory invites LGBTQ travelers and allies alike to explore the world with pride. Join the journey today at https://www.lgbtqtraveldirectory.com/
For media inquiries, please contact:
Joey Amato
Pride Journeys
joey@pridejourneys.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram