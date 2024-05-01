TRIUMPH LAUNCHES ONLINE CLOTHING SHOP & HERITAGE COLLECTION IN THE UNITED STATES

Atlanta, GA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph has launched its Online Clothing Shop in the United States, providing customers with the convenience of shopping the brand's full collections online. With the launch of the eCommerce page, the Triumph Heritage Collection of clothing is available for the first time in the US.

The new Online Clothing Shop offers a premium online shopping experience for the full range of Triumph Clothing. The proven shopping platform, which has been live in Europe for over a year, offers shoppers fast and reliable shipping, hassle-free returns, and dedicated customer support. Orders are shipped quickly and reliably through UPS, ensuring customers receive their purchases in a timely manner. Triumph offers a 30-day return policy, allowing customers to easily make returns if they’re not satisfied with the fit or simply find they selected an item that’s not right for them. For any order concerns, customers will have access to a dedicated in-house customer support service, which will assist with any inquiries or concerns they may have.

Customers in the US have long had access to premium Triumph casual clothing and protective riderwear through the Triumph dealer network. Now, with the introduction of the Online Clothing Shop, many customers across the United States will be able to shop the Triumph Heritage Collection for the first time. The Triumph Heritage Collection, previously available in the US exclusively through Reserve Supply Co. in Houston, is an ensemble of high-end clothing that feature the iconic Triumph Motorcycles heritage logo and is updated seasonally.

In addition to the Heritage Collection, riders may shop a complete range of protective gear and casual clothing. The Triumph Riderwear Collection offers a full range of jackets, gloves, mid-layers, and base-layers for classic, roadster, adventure, and motocross riders alike. Triumph utilizes the best materials such as Gore-Tex® and D30® across the range to provide the precise protection and comfort desired for every type of ride and rider. The Casual Collection represents a full assortment of Triumph branded clothing, from hats and tee-shirts to hoodies and jerseys, all featuring the official Triumph Motorcycles logo. Both the Riderwear and Casual collections have been updated with many new items for 2024, which are now available on-line and in all Triumph dealerships.

Kevin Charles: Global Clothing Director, Triumph Motorcycles, Ltd.

"We are thrilled to bring the complete Triumph Motorcycles experience directly to our customers in the USA through our new e-commerce platform. With a focus on convenience, reliability, and customer satisfaction, we are committed to providing a seamless online shopping experience for motorcycle enthusiasts across the country."

Explore Triumph Motorcycles' full collections, including Riderwear, casual wear, and the exclusive Triumph Heritage collection, at https://www.triumphmotorcycles.com/shop

Eric Van De Steeg Triumph Motorcycles 720.217.7488 eric.vandesteeg@triumphmotorcycles.com