Việt Nam shares experience in economic development, population affairs to achieve SDGs

VIETNAM, May 1 - NEW YORK — Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Trần Duy Đông highlighted Việt Nam's efforts and achievements in economic development and population affairs to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs) while addressing the 57th session of the Commission on Population and Development (CPD57) of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC).

He also mentioned solutions taken by the Government to reduce poverty and ensure gender equality.

Đông and other delegates reviewed the implementation of the Programme of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) over the past more than 30 years, and the SDGs, and proposed solutions to the present challenges.

On the sidelines of the session, which took place on April 29-30, the Vietnamese delegation, together with Australia, Laos and Cambodia, co-chaired an event on optimising outcomes of the ICPD to boost sustainable development and growth.

The CPD is composed of 47 member states elected by the ECOSOC for a period of four years on the basis of geographic distribution.

The commission gives advice to the council on population issues and trends, and monitors and assesses the implementation of the Programme of Action of the ICPD. — VNS