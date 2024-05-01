Press Releases

05/01/2024

Governor Lamont Announces Six Manufacturers Each Receiving $100,000 State Grant To Support the Adoption of Additive Technologies and Advanced Printing Capabilities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that his administration is awarding state grants of $100,000 each to six Connecticut manufacturers that will be used to support the companies in the adoption of additive technologies that improve operations and drive innovation, such as high-end 3D metal printers for functional parts and tooling and advanced plastic printing capabilities.

The companies – which will each provide a matching grant of an equal or greater amount of company funding – include:

Advanced Manufacturing, LLC of Windsor

Airex Rubber Products Corporation of Portland

Integrated Illumination Systems, Inc. (dba I2 Systems) of Morris

Mott Corporation of Farmington

TriMech Solutions, LLC of Deep River

West-Conn Tool and Die, Inc. of Shelton

The competitive grants are being awarded from the Additive Manufacturing Adoption Program (AMAP), an initiative conceived by the Connecticut Manufacturing Innovation Fund Advisory Board and the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT). It is part of the state’s Manufacturing Innovation Fund, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development and was established to support the growth, innovation, and progress of the state’s advanced manufacturing sector.

The program is open to manufacturing companies with fewer than 300 employees. Manufacturers interested in seeking grants under this round were required to submit applications between January 1 and February 29, 2024.

“Manufacturing continues to be a high-growth sector nationwide and we want to do everything we can to ensure that Connecticut is at the forefront of the jobs and economic growth that it is delivering,” Governor Lamont said. “This grant program is a way that we can partner with small manufacturers in our state to support their growth.”

“Programs like this are critical to helping Connecticut manufacturers remain at the forefront of innovation and stay one step ahead of the competition,” Paul Lavoie, Connecticut’s Chief Manufacturing Officer, said. “Investing in our companies’ additive manufacturing capacity and know-how is just one of the ways we are strengthening Connecticut’s supply chain, both now and over the long-term.”

“Additive manufacturing technologies have made remarkable strides, with no indication of slowing down,” Ron Angelo, president, and CEO of CCAT, said. “Promoting the extensive adoption of AM technology throughout Connecticut’s supply chain is crucial for maintaining the state’s exceptional leadership in advanced manufacturing. It ensures that businesses remain well-prepared to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities presented by today’s dynamic marketplace.”

Previous recipients of this program remarked about how it has benefited the growth of their companies.

Jim DeVecchis, director of manufacturing engineering at AVNA (formerly Okay Industries), which was a 2021 AMAP grant recipient, said, “AVNA’s integration of 3D printing, fueled by AMAP funding, has significantly slashed lead times in our in-house tooling and prototyping processes. The adoption of 3D printing in our tool room has minimized downtime and bolstered overall throughput, enabling us to respond swiftly to the demands of our MedTech clientele.”

Hillary Thomas, vice president of Westminster Tool, which was also a 2021 AMAP grant recipient, said, “Since incorporating metal additive capabilities into our mold making operations, Westminster Tool has successfully won 6 new major OEM customers, seizing an opportunity made possible by embracing new technology ahead of our competitors.”

To learn more about Connecticut’s grants for manufacturers, visit grants.ccat.us.