Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,356 in the last 365 days.

Notice of money transmission revocation for Binance.US

April 30, 2024

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation revoked the Oregon money transmission license of BAM Trading Services, Inc., doing business as Binance.US. As a result, Binance.US may no longer accept money for transmission, hold, or sell fiat or crypto funds for Oregon consumers. 

In November 2023, Binance.US's majority beneficial owner and control person, Changpeng Zhao, plead guilty to felony charges stemming from his willful violations of U.S. anti-money laundering and sanctions law. Due to the nature of the felonies committed by Zhao, the Division has revoked Binance.US's money transmission license in Oregon. Following Zhao's felony pleas, AlaskaFloridaMaine, and North Carolina have also revoked, or denied the renewal of, Binance.US's money transmission licenses in those jurisdictions. 

If Oregon consumers have questions about the tax implications of a transfer or liquidation of assets held with Binance.US, the division encourages those persons to consult with a tax advisor.

You just read:

Notice of money transmission revocation for Binance.US

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more