Reimagining Infant Spinal Taps, Dozens of Hospitals Across the Country Now Using SMöLTAP®
The SMöLTAP device properly positions and stablizes the infant, elminating man of the variables associated with traditional spinal tap.
Invented by two physicians, stabilizer tool aims to increase first-stick success rates while decreasing stress and cost of complications
SMöLTAP is a great, thoughtfully designed product! It holds the infant well and my hands didn’t hurt at the end of the procedure from holding the infant. I wish it had come out sooner.”PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A little over a year after hitting the market, SMöLTAP is proud to announce that a milestone 35 hospitals in 15 states nationwide are now using its revolutionary positioning system for infant spinal taps.
— Tinu Singh, RN, Evergreen Health NICU
“We are thrilled that dozens of medical facilities are joining us as we reimagine infant spinal taps,” said CEO Bob Cooper. “When introduced to the device, medical providers who administer infant spinal taps immediately recognize the benefits of SMöLTAP. As hospitals adopt the SMöLTAP positioner as their standard of care, doctors and nurses see firsthand how low-stress, repeatable, and consistent spinal tap procedures significantly benefit patient care and clinician satisfaction.”
The Problem
The time-consuming and challenging procedure of infant spinal taps, or lumbar taps, requires expert staff to manually position and hold the infant to perform the procedure. Even under ideal conditions, 38% or higher first-attempt lumbar punctures are unsuccessful. In addition to being frustrating for the medical providers, and upsetting for the infant and parents, unsuccessful spinal taps can be a contributing factor to costly hospitalization due to diagnostic ambiguity.
The Solution
Frustrated with the inherent challenges and stressors related to this process, two physicians created SMöLTAP. The innovative positioning stabilizer secures an infant in an ideal, seated position – allowing the physician to focus on tap accuracy while enabling an assistant or parent to easily calm the baby.
The feedback from the medical personnel has been overwhelmingly positive.
“SMöLTAP is a great, thoughtfully designed product! It was easy to place the infant in it, holding the child in a steady, secure position. I had access to the infant’s mouth, enabling me to comfort the baby with a pacifier,” said Tinu Singh, a registered nurse at Evergreen Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “It holds the infant well and my hands didn’t hurt at the end of the procedure from holding the infant. I wish it had come out sooner."
Hospitals Using SMöLTAP Include:
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
Banner Health's Diamond Children's Medical Center
Children's Health (Dallas, TX)
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters
Children's of Alabama
Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital
Essentia Health
John Muir Health
Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
Logan Health
Loma Linda University Children's Health
Maine General Health
Mayo Clinic
Mission Children's Hospital
Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Piedmont Athens Regional
Prisma Health
Sick Kids of Toronto
St. Luke's Children’s
Stanford Medicine Children's Health
Tséhootsooí Medical Center
University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital
University of Virginia Children's Hospital
UTMB Health Children’s Hospital
Wolfson Children's Hospital
Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation
###
About SMöLTAP
The brainchild of two physicians, SMöLTAP is an innovative positioning stabilizer that secures an infant in a consistent position for a spinal tap. The solution is a compelling response to a frustrating need that can improve procedural stress to infant and team. Our mission is to increase first-stick success rates and improve the infant spinal tap procedure experience for all involved.
Peter Lucas
Practice Marketing & Communications
+1 401-525-8113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram