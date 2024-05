Reimagining Infant Spinal Taps, Dozens of Hospitals Across the Country Now Using SMöLTAP®

The SMöLTAP device properly positions and stablizes the infant, elminating man of the variables associated with traditional spinal tap. The SMöLTAP infant stabilizer was conceptualized by two practicing physicians.

Invented by two physicians, stabilizer tool aims to increase first-stick success rates while decreasing stress and cost of complications

PROVIDENCE, RI, USA, May 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A little over a year after hitting the market, SMöLTAP is proud to announce that a milestone 35 hospitals in 15 states nationwide are now using its revolutionary positioning system for infant spinal taps.“We are thrilled that dozens of medical facilities are joining us as we reimagine infant spinal taps,” said CEO Bob Cooper. “When introduced to the device, medical providers who administer infant spinal taps immediately recognize the benefits of SMöLTAP. As hospitals adopt the SMöLTAP positioner as their standard of care, doctors and nurses see firsthand how low-stress, repeatable, and consistent spinal tap procedures significantly benefit patient care and clinician satisfaction.”The ProblemThe time-consuming and challenging procedure of infant spinal taps, or lumbar taps, requires expert staff to manually position and hold the infant to perform the procedure. Even under ideal conditions, 38% or higher first-attempt lumbar punctures are unsuccessful. In addition to being frustrating for the medical providers, and upsetting for the infant and parents, unsuccessful spinal taps can be a contributing factor to costly hospitalization due to diagnostic ambiguity.The SolutionFrustrated with the inherent challenges and stressors related to this process, two physicians created SMöLTAP. The innovative positioning stabilizer secures an infant in an ideal, seated position – allowing the physician to focus on tap accuracy while enabling an assistant or parent to easily calm the baby.The feedback from the medical personnel has been overwhelmingly positive.“SMöLTAP is a great, thoughtfully designed product! It was easy to place the infant in it, holding the child in a steady, secure position. I had access to the infant’s mouth, enabling me to comfort the baby with a pacifier,” said Tinu Singh, a registered nurse at Evergreen Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “It holds the infant well and my hands didn’t hurt at the end of the procedure from holding the infant. I wish it had come out sooner."Hospitals Using SMöLTAP Include:Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of ChicagoBanner Health's Diamond Children's Medical CenterChildren's Health (Dallas, TX)Children's Hospital Los AngelesChildren's Hospital of PhiladelphiaChildren's Hospital of the King's DaughtersChildren's of AlabamaCorewell Health Helen DeVos Children's HospitalEssentia HealthJohn Muir HealthLehigh Valley Reilly Children's HospitalLogan HealthLoma Linda University Children's HealthMaine General HealthMayo ClinicMission Children's HospitalNorthern Light Eastern Maine Medical CenterPiedmont Athens RegionalPrisma HealthSick Kids of TorontoSt. Luke's Children’sStanford Medicine Children's HealthTséhootsooí Medical CenterUniversity of Minnesota Masonic Children's HospitalUniversity of Virginia Children's HospitalUTMB Health Children’s HospitalWolfson Children's HospitalYukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation###About SMöLTAPThe brainchild of two physicians, SMöLTAP is an innovative positioning stabilizer that secures an infant in a consistent position for a spinal tap. The solution is a compelling response to a frustrating need that can improve procedural stress to infant and team. Our mission is to increase first-stick success rates and improve the infant spinal tap procedure experience for all involved.