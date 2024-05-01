NFL Star's Vineyard Estate Offers Ultimate Luxury Living in Booming Paso Robles Wine Country
Every aspect of this estate has been carefully curated to offer the ultimate wine country experience.”PASO ROBLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The allure of the Paso Robles' real estate market and its booming wine industry can be highlighted in the listing of 870 Arbor Road, a vineyard estate nestled in the prestigious Willow Creek District. The 26 acre vineyard estate offers a tasting room and a 3,000 sq. ft. winery with a permit to process up to 3,000 cases of wine annually, catering to wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs. The 17.5 acre vineyard, known for its premium grape varieties and award-winning wines, has garnered attention from renowned wineries like Saxum, Turtle Rock, and Torrin.
— Terry Hoage
Vibrant and growing, the Paso Robles wine industry has a significant impact on the local economy of San Luis Obispo County. The Paso Robles AVA accounts for 87% of SLO County wine industry output and economic impact, boasting 40,000 vineyard acres and more than 200 wineries, 95% of which are small production, family-owned businesses.
"This property has everything you could possibly look for in a property in Paso Robles," remarked the owner, Terry Hoage, a former NFL NCAA College Football Hall of Famer. "From its proximity to town to its ideal terroir and climate for viticulture, every aspect of this estate has been carefully curated to offer the ultimate wine country experience."
Owned by Terry and his wife, celebrated interior designer Jennifer Hoage, this estate represents the epitome of ultra-luxurious vineyard living amidst rolling green vines and ancient oaks. The main residence, a licensed vacation rental, features three spacious ensuite bedrooms with private patios, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. From expansive windows to luxe Cumaru wood floors, no detail has been overlooked in this meticulously designed home.
"When visitors come to the property, they're always intrigued by what looks like an authentic barn that greets them at the entrance," shared Terry Hoage. “This structure holds particular significance as it was a collaborative family endeavor. Constructed using repurposed antique wood sourced from century-old barns in Iowa, the material was dismantled by relatives including parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The wood was then transported to the winery, where it was repurposed as siding. Honoring the wishes of the local community for authenticity, the barn's appearance was carefully crafted. Sharing the barn's unique history with guests has been a source of joy over the years.”
In addition to its exceptional amenities, the property offers lush gardens, a sustainable pond, a heated saltwater pool and endless opportunities for outdoor entertainment and relaxation.
With its blend of luxury, craftsmanship, and natural beauty, 870 Arbor Road represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of Paso Robles' acclaimed wine country. Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate in vineyard living.
For more information about this extraordinary property, please contact Realtor® Jenny Heinzen, Broker and Owner of Vineyard Professional Real Estate.
About Terry and Jennifer Hoage:
Terry Hoage is a former NFL NCAA College Football player, and his wife, Jennifer Hoage, is a celebrated interior designer. Together, they have owned and meticulously curated 870 Arbor Road for over two decades. Their passion for wine and design is reflected in every aspect of this exquisite estate.
Audie Chamberlain
Lion & Orb
email us here
+1 310-562-5114