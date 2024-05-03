Cliff Ridge Specialty Partners Announces the Acquisition of Angolkar4Smiles
Cliff Ridge announces the closing of its first acquisition, Angolkar4Smiles, an orthodontic practice with two clinics located in the Greater Seattle AreaSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cliff Ridge Specialty Partners (“Cliff Ridge”), formerly 49 Mile Ventures, is an innovative specialty dental platform focused on creating growth-oriented partnerships with industry-leading orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Cliff Ridge announced today its official corporate rebranding and the closing of its first major acquisition, Angolkar4Smiles, an orthodontic practice with two clinics located in the Greater Seattle Area.
“We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Angolkar and the team at Angolkar4Smiles,” said Will MacInnis, co-CEO of Cliff Ridge. “They have built an exceptional practice known for clinical excellence, patient satisfaction, and community involvement. We look forward to supporting their team as we expand our footprint in the Pacific Northwest.”
"We are excited to join Cliff Ridge Specialty Partners and continue the legacy of care we have built over the years," said Dr. Raj Angolkar, owner of Angolkar4Smiles. "Partnering with Cliff Ridge allows us to focus on what we do best – providing exceptional clinical care. Their support will enable us to elevate our practice to the next level and reach more patients in need of orthodontic care.” Both Angolkar4Smiles locations will maintain their current team, branding and clinical autonomy, with Cliff Ridge providing operational support and strategic growth resources.
This acquisition represents Cliff Ridge’s entry into the Pacific Northwest market. Cliff Ridge plans to continue expanding into new markets across the Pacific Northwest through partnerships with top-performing orthodontics and pediatric dentists, with the goal of providing doctors with the support, data, tools, resources and capital they need to grow while maintaining clinical autonomy and a strong focus on patient care.
About Cliff Ridge Specialty Partners
Cliff Ridge Specialty Partners is an innovative orthodontic platform focused on building long-term partnerships with top-performing orthodontists. Cliff Ridge was founded in 2023 with the goal of providing orthodontists with the tools, resources and capital required to drive clinic growth and sustainable value creation.
Cliff Ridge is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, please visit cliffridgesp.com.
About Angolkar4Smiles
Angolkar4Smiles was founded in Seattle over 20 years ago by Dr. Raj Angolkar, and is a leader in high-touch, high-quality orthodontic services for patients in the Greater Seattle Area. The practice’s focus on quality has driven decades of loyal referrals from dentists, patients, and the surrounding community. Today, the company operates two locations, both under the Angolkar4Smiles banner.
Angolkar4Smiles’ clinics are located in Tukwila, WA and Seattle, WA. For more information, please visit angolkar4smiles.com.
