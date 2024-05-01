Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine Coalition (The AHM Coalition) Launched to Forge Pathways to Integrative Care
EINPresswire.com/ -- At the cutting edge of integrative healthcare, four pioneering organizations have united to form the Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine Coalition (The AHM Coalition). Officially launched at the American Society of Acupuncturists (ASA) Annual Conference on April 7th, this landmark coalition heralds a new era for healthcare.
The AHM Coalition is a collaborative alliance, not a new entity, which draws on the existing expert resources of staff and volunteer leaders from the founding organizations: the Council of Colleges of Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine (CCAHM- www.ccahm.org/), the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM - www.nccaom.org/); the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine (ACAHM-www.acahm.org), and the American Society of Acupuncturists (ASA - asacu.org/). Governed by principles of cooperation and collaboration, each member group is entitled to one vote on all issues of significance, ensuring a democratic and unified approach. This Coalition structure supports a mission to elevate the professional standards, presence and integration of acupuncture and herbal medicine within mainstream U.S. healthcare.
”We are at the brink of a healthcare revolution," announced Kris LaPoint, Ph.D., B. Med., M.S.O.M., LAc., President of CCAHM. "With the AHM Coalition, we ensure that every standard from education to practice prioritizes public well-being, improved patient outcomes, and public safety."
This coalition is not only a symbol of unity but a beacon of change, with a vision for 2035 to solidify Licensed Acupuncturists (L.Ac)., as an indispensable and respected component of mainstream medicine, fully integrated within the U.S. healthcare system.
As a primary initial focus, the AHM Coalition is advocating for the passage of H.R. 3133 - The Acupuncture for our Seniors Act. "This landmark legislation is a stride towards making non-invasive, cost-effective acupuncture services accessible to over 60 million Medicare beneficiaries," highlighted Mina Larson, M.S., MBA, CAE, CEO of the NCCAOM.
"It's not just about increased access; it's about providing seniors the quality care they deserve." Modeling and representing a unified profession, the coalition reinforces healthcare advocacy and access.
With this, acupuncture and herbal medicine under Medicare could transform patient wellness by offering personalized, evidence-based care to manage pain, increase mobility, and decrease incidents of invasive surgeries and reliance on prescription medications. "This is about empowering our seniors with choice and access to acupuncture care - proven to manage pain and improve quality of life," emphasized Olivia Hsu Friedman, DACM, LicAc, Dipl. OM (NCCAOM), Chair of the ASA.
"The AHM Coalition is committed to enhancing the quality and standards of education, training and assessment in acupuncture and herbal medicine, ensuring that practitioners are well-prepared to reinforce safe and effective patient care.," added Mark McKenzie, Ph.D. (China), MSOM, L.Ac, Executive Director of ACAHM.
A national Town Hall meeting for the entire acupuncture and herbal medicine profession is scheduled for May 15th and will offer an open forum to showcase the AHM Coalition's goals and initiatives. Those interested in the future of integrative medicine are encouraged to visit www.AHMcoalition.org for further details and to sign up for announcements.
"This launch is just the beginning," said Dr. Friedman. "Together, we will shape a future to ensure all patients have access to these whole health therapies.”
About the AHM Coalition
The Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine Coalition (AHM Coalition) is a collaborative alliance, not a new entity, which draws on the existing expert resources of staff and volunteer leaders from the founding national organizations: ACAHM, ASA, CCAHM and NCCAOM. Governed by principles of cooperation and collaboration, each member group is entitled to one vote on all issues of significance, ensuring a democratic and unified approach. This Coalition structure supports our mission to elevate the professional standards, presence and integration of acupuncture and herbal medicine within mainstream U.S. healthcare.
To remain informed of the AHM Coalition’s ongoing developments , please sign up on our Contact page.
