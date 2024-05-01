Turke & Strauss LLP Announces Name Change to Turke & Steil LLP to Honor Local Legal Legacy
EINPresswire.com/ -- A prominent law firm in Wisconsin, Turke & Strauss LLP, known for its commitment to providing top-tier legal services, is excited to announce its official name change to Turke & Steil LLP, effective May 1, 2024. This change reflects the firm's deep respect and recognition of the Steil family’s longstanding legal legacy in Rock County, WI.
The new name, Turke & Steil LLP, honors Attorney John Steil, representing multiple generations of the Steil family who have practiced law in Janesville and contributed significantly to the community. “This renaming is a tribute to the foundational values and the legacy of excellence that John and the Steil family brings to our firm,” said Mary C. Turke, Managing Partner of Turke & Steil LLP.
For our clients, the transition will be seamless. The dedicated team, including Mary Turke and John Steil as well as William B. Vogt, Leslie Even, Nancy Johnson, Peter Turke, Michael Oellerich, William Springer, Alexander Evans, Michael Coakley, and Selena Bravo that have defined our firm in Rock County will remain unchanged. We will continue to offer comprehensive legal services in areas such as general business, corporate, estate planning, probate, real estate, litigation, creditor’s rights, and personal income tax preparation.
We are also pleased to announce the launch of our updated website, www.turkelaw.com.
“We are proud to continue our work under the Turke & Steil name and are excited about the future as we build on the legacies of both the Turke and Steil families,” concluded Turke.
For more information about Turke & Steil LLP and our services, please visit our website or contact our office directly.
About Turke & Steil LLP
Turke & Steil LLP is a full-service law firm based in Janesville, Wisconsin and Madison, Wisconsin, offering legal expertise across a variety of practice areas. Known for its dedication to client-centered service and community involvement, Turke & Steil LLP is committed to continuing the traditions of excellence in the greater Janesville and Madison communities it calls home.
Alexander M. Evans
