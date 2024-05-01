Sheena Mathew-Haberstroh Daigle selected for IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication
Sheena Mathew-Haberstroh Daigle will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala this December in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheena Mathew-Haberstroh Daigle, Lead Associate in Product Management at Fannie Mae, was recently selected to be featured in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
While being selected to be published in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication is an honor, only 50 of the world's most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.
These special honorees are hand-selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion, and strength. Sheena has made outstanding contributions to society and had an incredible impact on her industry. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree. The book is anticipated to be released in the 1st quarter of 2024.
Sheena Mathew-Haberstroh Daigle will have a dedicated chapter in the 3rd Edition of the Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. She will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2024 at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville.
Sheena has over two decades of professional experience in the data analysis industry. She is currently a Lead Associate in Product Management at Fannie Mae, having held a prior role as a Lead Associate in Data Engineering for the same company. Prior to her career at Fannie Mae, Sheena worked multiple positions at CITI, starting from Collections (early in her career during college where her interest sparked for business and data), quality and process assurance, and ending up being an MIS specialist. Sheena is a client-focused, detail-oriented in product management with years of experience providing operational support in reporting, analytics, and application support and product development, utilizing her analytical and technical background.
Before embarking on her career, Sheena earned her Bachelor’s degree in general studies with an emphasis in Business, Education, and Speech Pathology from the University of North Texas.
Throughout her illustrious career, Sheena has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized for various accomplishments and honors. In addition to her Top 50 Fearless Leaders Award, Sheena was also selected for The Lifetime Achievement Award this year. The Top 100 Registry also presented her with the Woman of the Year award for 2024. Last year she was awarded for Top Business Analyst of the Decade and she has received the Empowered Woman of the Year Award for 2022, given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). In 2021, she was selected for the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by the Marquis Who’s Who Publication Board and was featured in the Wall Street Journal. Also, for 2021, she was chosen as IAOTP’s Top Business Analyst and selected as Who’s Who of Professional Woman as Who’s Who Women of Influence Award. She was selected to participate in an interview with Star Jones based on those recognitions. She was the recipient of the “We Can Be Counted On Award” and the “Diversity & Inclusion Award” for her exemplary work with Fannie Mae. She participates in the Women in Technology Employee Resource Group. She attends Women in Technology conferences representing Fannie Mae by writing a blog and also as a participant in panel discussions.
Aside from her successful career, Sheena finds time to give back to her community. She has spent countless days volunteering with various organizations such as the North Texas Food Bank, Hope & Supply Co., Grace Bridge, Hearts & Hammers, and the March of Dimes. Sheena also initiated the 8 Ball Project in honor of her late husband, Robert Paul Haberstroh. With this outreach project in Texas, she served the San Remo Rehabilitation Center in Richardson in 2021, the Five Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse in 2022, the Wylie Christian Care Center in Wylie in 2023, and the Abby Road Rescue Sanctuary in Lavon in 2024 with tons of donations with the help of the community, family, and friends. She cannot wait to see who they serve in 2025.
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated “As a female entrepreneur, she offers visionary leadership, and her amazing achievements demonstrate that she will empower women globally. We look forward to recognizing her accomplishments at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see what she does next.”
Looking back, Sheena credits her success to her upbeat outlook, faith, and will to support her family despite the unforeseen hurdles they faced. She recently expanded her family by marrying the wonderful Kevin James Daigle. They have four amazing children together Christian, Jacob, Jackson, and Julianna. Sheena claims that her blended and extended family has always supported her in her aspirations to follow in the footsteps of her late spouse. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she hopes to continue to set and achieve her personal and professional goals, and she intends to continue advancing in the industry. Ultimately, she wishes to switch toward a path that allows her to help people directly.
Interview with our Fearless Leader
“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, today is a gift of God, which is why we call it the present. “
– Bil Keane
Where you were born and parents names, sibling names
I was born in Queens, New York to Abraham K. Mathew and Annamma Mathew. I have three siblings. My oldest brother Royce Mathew (October 2, 1977-December 23, 2020) passed away unexpectedly in 2020, approximately 9 months after my late husband passed away. His wife Vesta Mathew carries forward his legacy with my nephew Nicolas Mathew and my nieces Nova Mathew and Nyla Mathew. I am excited that we will be expanding our family in May 2024 as Vesta is soon to be wed to Andrew Bukowski. I have two younger siblings that are fraternal twins. My sister Stacey Mathew Jose is married to Preveen Jose and has three wonderful children Lucas Jose, Levi Jose and Leo Jose. My youngest brother is Stanley Mathew. I am extremely blessed to have such a close family that has supported me throughout my life and endeavors.
Hard obstacle you had to face.
My late husband Robert Paul Haberstroh (February 6.1980 – March 23rd, 2020) battled a very rare and aggressive form of cancer and diagnosed at a very young age of 27 which was 4 years into our marriage. It was then I knew that in order to be able to support my family through this very difficult situation I needed to step out of my comfort zone to able to provide for my family. I left no stone unturned for treatments and despite the odds my late husband survived an additional 13 years. Unfortunately, Robert passed away in 2020. I was self driven to continue researching and learning as technology is ever changing to advance in my field and to provide for my family. This is while navigating through the complex web of cancer treatments and financial impacts it imposed. One of the greatest obstacles was planning the funeral he deserved in the Covid pandemic when social distancing was mandated, and gatherings were not allowed. The funeral was live-streamed and broadcast for family locally and internationally as he touched many people near and far with his journey, faith and perseverance. I was truly honored to celebrate his life with over 1,000 viewers.
Advice to give to readers reading the book
Life sometimes throws unexpected circumstances and challenges, it’s okay to feel the emotions those experiences bring and embrace those feelings. I chose to use those experiences to fuel my passion to continue help others and make a difference. Sometimes your experiences may help someone else navigate through their situation. I never thought I could find another companion or soul mate, but I recently remarried Kevin James Daigle and expanded my family with the most amazing and wonderful people. I am truly blessed to find another person that continues to support me and my children in our missions with his family.
Your greatest achievement or most memorable moment you have had to date.
One of my greatest achievements is starting the 8 Ball Project with my children in lieu of my late husband’s passing. This is where we serve you one not for profit organization every year. We reach out to family, friends and the local community for fundraising efforts for items that that organization is in need of. The project has been going on for 4 years and it’s a way to turn a devastating experience for my children and I to something positive, to continue to honor Robert and the compassionate person he was. The moments captured when we deliver to these organizations is priceless and is a true testament of our faith and our mission.
