Bugs Off Pads® provide a solution to the upcoming cicada problem
What to do when there is bug splatter all over the windshield and it's hard to seePONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As cicada bugs begin to emerge in various states, motorists in the Midwestern, Northern Atlantic, and Central Atlantic regions are urged to exercise caution to ensure safe travels. The significant presence of cicadas, often in swarms, poses a potential safety hazard on roadways.
To assist drivers in coping with this seasonal occurrence, Awesome Products Corp. offers the following 4 tips:
Avoid using windshield wipers: Refrain from using windshield wipers when cicadas splatter on the windshield. This action can exacerbate the situation by spreading the bug residue and potentially damaging the wiper blades. Cicadas are large bugs and leave a sticky, acidic residue that will impair visibility while driving.
Pull Over Safely: If cicadas accumulate on the windshield, safely pull over to the side of the road. The glare from the sun reflecting off the bug residue can distort vision, posing a risk to drivers. Clearing the windshield promptly and often is essential to maintain clear visibility and prevent potential accidents as another swarm could then totally cover the windshield.
Supplies you need: Carry 1 or 2 gallons of water in a pour-able plastic container such as a gallon water or milk jug. Also carry paper bags, paper towels, and a dozen or so pieces of corrugated cardboard cut from a box and 2 or more chemical-free Bugs Off Pads as this is the only single product that can completely and safely remove the acidic residue from the glass and later from the paint.
Proper cleaning method: Use the cardboard as a scrapper to remove the heavy bug remnants from the windshield, then dispose of them in a paper bag to biodegrade. Wet the Bugs Off Pad with water from the jug and use it to remove the remaining bugs with their acidic residue from the glass. The Bugs Off Pads can be mounted to a pole with the pad holder from the kit if needed to reach the windshield of pickups, campers, or SUV’s, or use the flexible Hand Pad Holder on lower surfaces and headlights to avoid the residue touching the skin directly. Rinse the pads with water from the jug and reuse until all the residue is removed. Dry the glass with drying pads or paper towels to prevent water spots.
When finished driving for the day, it is time to remove the bugs from the painted surfaces as the acidic residue is a danger to the paint if left on for long especially in the sun. Use a hose to wash the heavy accumulation off and then follow up with the rinsed-out Bugs Off Pad as it is the only product on the market that is safe to use on paint, clear coat, plastic, graphics, metals, glass, etc.
For further inquiries or product information, please contact:
Don Meyns
Awesome Products Corp.
Phone: +1 904-280-1499
Email: dmeyns@bugsoffpads.com
Stay vigilant and prepared while navigating through areas affected by cicada emergence. By following these precautions, motorists can mitigate potential risks and ensure safer travels during this period.
About Awesome Products Corp.:
Awesome Products Corp. is a leading provider of chemical free, innovative solutions for automotive maintenance and care. With a commitment to quality and effectiveness, the company offers a range of products designed to enhance the driving experience and preserve vehicle aesthetics.
