Walter T. Mosley Nominated as Secretary of State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the nomination of Walter T. Mosley to serve as New York’s 69th Secretary of State. Mr. Mosley is a longtime community leader in Brooklyn who served for nearly a decade in the New York State Assembly.

“The Department of State plays a critical role implementing a broad array of government services, from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to the Office for New Americans,” Governor Hochul said. “Walter Mosley’s public service in the New York State Assembly and his years of leadership in his community have given him the skills and experience necessary to lead this Department into the future.”

New York Secretary of State Nominee Walter Mosley said, “I am deeply honored to be chosen by Governor Hochul to serve as Secretary of State. My career has been focused on finding ways to make government work for the people, and I am thrilled to take on this pivotal role in state government.”

Upon confirmation by the New York State Senate, Mr. Mosley will begin his tenure as New York’s next Secretary of State.

Walter T. Mosley served in the New York State Assembly from 2013 to 2020, representing communities in central Brooklyn including the neighborhoods of Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, Prospect Heights and parts of Bedford Stuyvesant and Crown Heights. Mr. Mosley was a member of the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus (BPHA), the Hispanic Task Force, and the Jewish Caucus. He also served as co-chair of BPHA’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Task Force on Cannabis. In his capacity as a BPHA Caucus member, Mr. Mosley served as Second Vice-chair and as the Budget Chair.

Mr. Mosley has had a long history of public service, serving as a Legislative Analyst and Oversight Investigator for the New York City Council, Senior Consultant to the New York State Assembly, and Senior Advisor to the Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly prior to becoming a member of the New York Legislature in 2013.

Mr. Mosley received a Bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University and received a law degree from Howard University. Mr. Mosley currently lives in the Capital Region.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said, “Throughout his life in public service, Walter Mosley has fought relentlessly for hardworking families and communities in New York. Whether it’s uplifting our small businesses, protecting consumers, or championing local government, there is no one better suited to serve as our next Secretary of State than Walter Mosley. I am confident that he will continue to build a more just and equitable New York and ensure that the Department of State is serving all our communities. I commend Governor Hochul on this appointment and look forward to working together on behalf of all New Yorkers.”

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said, “I want to thank Governor Hochulas well as the dedicated individuals at the Department of State who work tirelessly to make New York a more welcoming, equitable and prosperous place. It has been an honor to serve as New York’s Secretary of State. I applaud Governor Hochul’s nomination of Walter Mosley who will lead the Department of State with grace and integrity and continue to elevate the agency’s mission of providing a myriad of diverse opportunities for hard working New Yorkers.”

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, "Walter Mosley’s distinguished record in public service and his deep commitment to justice and community engagement qualify him uniquely for this important role. I commend Governor Hochul on his nomination, and encourage the Senate to promptly confirm Walter as New York’s next Secretary of State.”

NAACP New York State Conference President and NAACP National Board of Directors Member Dr. Hazel Dukes said, “Walter’s years of experience as a leader in both his community and the Assembly have prepared him for this new role. He has dedicated his career to public service in New York, and I am confident that he will continue to serve the public well as the next Secretary of State.”

Met Council on Jewish Poverty CEO David G. Greenfield said, “I have had the privilege of knowing Secretary Walter Mosley for many years, both personally and working alongside him as an outstanding colleague in government. His recent appointment is an exemplary choice by Governor Kathy Hochul that I believe will foster unity and collaboration across New York. I wish him immense success in his new important role as New York’s Secretary of State and look forward to his return to public service."

Jewish Community Relations Council of New York Rabbi Michael S. Miller CEO Emeritus said, “As the next Secretary of State, Walter Mosely will continue to serve New Yorkers as he has for his entire career. His background as a community leader and an Assemblymember has prepared him well for this position. Having worked closely with him over the years, I’m confident that he will continue to be an exemplary leader.”

Crown Heights Jewish Community Council Executive Director Rabbi Eli Cohen said, “Walter Mosley was a great representative of Crown Heights in the New York State assembly, where he demonstrated tremendous integrity, placing principle over politics. He is a perfect pick for Secretary of State.”

Crown Heights Jewish Community Council Executive Vice President for Governmental Affairs Rabbi Chanina Sperlin said, “I'm excited for Walter Mosley to lead again in New York. There's truly no better choice for New Yorkers and I applaud Governor Hochul’s choice for Secretary of State. Walter is a proven leader and a real mensch.”

CUNY Chair and Brooklyn's 40th District Former Council Member Honorable Dr. Una Clarke said, "Walter is a friend and I know his passion for public service is strong. As the next Secretary of State, Walter is exceptionally suited to navigate the challenges ahead and New Yorkers are lucky to have him back in Government.”

Antioch Baptist Church Pastor and African American Clergy and Elected Officials President Reverand Dr. Robert Waterman said, "Walter is a tremendous gift to government and is prepared to lead. Walter is the right person at the right time for the role. He has the experience and personality to get the job done for New York."

The Brooklyn Hospital Center Senior Vice President Lenny Singletary said, “I am excited about the appointment of Walter T. Mosley as the next Secretary of State of New York. He is a hard-working individual who is family and community-oriented. Walter is an excellent choice to serve as a leader for New York State’s business and professional sector.”