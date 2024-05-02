Blue Marlin Sets Record with $2.6M Sale of Riverfront Home in Cocoa Beach
John Hartman of Blue Marlin Real Estate sells the highest-priced riverfront home in Cocoa Beach history.MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marlin Real Estate has set a new standard in the Cocoa Beach luxury market with a groundbreaking real estate transaction. Agent John Hartman recently sold 7 Cove View Court for an impressive $2,600,000, marking it as the highest-priced riverfront home sale among the 1,755 riverfront properties sold in Cocoa Beach over the last 25 years.
This landmark sale underscores the high demand for luxury waterfront properties and highlights the vibrancy of the Space Coast real estate market. The exquisite property at 7 Cove View Court, renowned for its stunning riverfront views and state-of-the-art amenities, was listed and sold within a remarkably short period, demonstrating the effectiveness and dedication of Blue Marlin Real Estate.
Broker/Owner Chad Paulsen expressed his enthusiasm about the sale, stating, "This record-breaking transaction is a testament to the unparalleled expertise of our team and the enduring appeal of riverfront properties in Cocoa Beach. John Hartman's achievement is a result of our team's commitment to excellence and deep understanding of the luxury market dynamics on the Space Coast, which should instill confidence in potential sellers."
The Space Coast has increasingly become a hotspot for real estate investment, driven by its unique combination of beautiful landscapes, robust local economy, and the growing aerospace industry. The region offers a variety of properties, from beachfront homes to riverfront estates, catering to diverse lifestyles and preferences.
The sale of 7 Cove View Court is particularly significant as it highlights the premium value attributed to properties in this region. It serves as a strong indicator of the health and potential of the local real estate market, making it an opportune time for homeowners considering selling their properties.
Chad Paulsen further noted, "As technological advancements and economic growth continue to surge in the area, the appeal of living on the Space Coast only grows stronger. This sale is a success for our brokerage and sends a clear signal to the market that high-quality properties here are in demand and can fetch top dollar."
Now more than ever, potential sellers on the Space Coast have a golden opportunity to capitalize on the favorable market conditions. With its professional prowess and market insights, Blue Marlin Real Estate remains a leading choice for those looking to sell their homes effectively and profitably.
Listing Agent for this property:
John Hartman
Blue Marlin Real Estate
Phone: 321-412-3841
Email: john@bluemarlinre.com
For more information on this sale or to explore real estate opportunities with Blue Marlin Real Estate, please contact:
Blue Marlin Real Estate
Phone: 321.877.2902
Email: info@bluemarlinre.com
Website: bluemarlinre.com
About Blue Marlin Real Estate: Founded on the principles of integrity, professionalism, and unparalleled customer service, Blue Marlin Real Estate has been serving the Space Coast community since 2016. Blue Marlin Real Estate consistently strives to deliver exceptional results and exceed client expectations.
This press release was produced and distributed by Blue Marlin Real Estate. The information herein is provided on an 'as is' basis and for informational purposes only. Blue Marlin Real Estate is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the content or actions taken in reliance on the information.**
