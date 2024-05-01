Tech Industry Rallies to Address Trust & Safety at the Marketplace Risk Management Conference

2024 Marketplace Risk Management Conference Marketplace Risk logo

The Marketplace Risk Management Conference is the premier global event focused on risk, trust & safety for marketplaces and digital platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to redefine technology boundaries, the need for enhanced trust and safety in online marketplaces and digital platforms becomes more critical. Addressing these challenges, nearly 1,000 industry leaders and experts will convene at the Marketplace Risk Management Conference, the premier global event focused on trust & safety and risk management for marketplaces and digital platforms, May 14-16, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.

Presented by Elephant, Incognia, LegitScript, Sittercity and Uber, this year’s event will bring together the most diverse group of tech industry stakeholders to date - all focused on tackling the risks, trust and safety issues that come with online platforms. And, it will serve as a vital forum for exchanging innovative strategies and insights to boost trust and safety in a broad variety of digital environments.

According to Marketplace Risk Founder Jeremy Gottschalk, "As digital technologies rapidly evolve, we must adapt our risk management strategies accordingly to protect users. This conference is a key meeting point for shaping the future of trust and safety across various technologies and industries."

LegitScript, a leader in merchant and product compliance, is the Marketplace Risk Platform Sponsor, supporting several events and programs throughout the year. " Our commitment to helping marketplaces grow their business while mitigating their risk complements the conference’s goals perfectly,” said Clay Moore, General Manager of Platform Monitoring at LegitScript. “We're excited to join Marketplace Risk’s initiatives in helping online platforms protect their brands and create a safer user experience."

In all, there will be nearly 70 sessions and a myriad of networking opportunities, fostering collaborative approaches to address today's most pressing challenges in the tech industry.

For more information about the Marketplace Risk Management Conference, including registration details and the agenda, please visit https://www.marketplacerisk.com/conference.

About Marketplace Risk:

Marketplace Risk is the leading global forum dedicated to addressing trust, safety, and risk management issues for marketplaces and digital platforms. It connects industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to share best practices and develop new solutions to some of the ecosystem's most pressing issues.

