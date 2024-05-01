Toll Brothers Announces Opening of its Bluewood Collection of Luxury Homes in the Lakeside at Tessera on Lake Travis Master-Planned Community in Lago Vista, Texas

LAGO VISTA, Texas, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new collection of luxury home designs is now open for sale within the master-planned community in Lago Vista, Texas. The Sales Center and professionally decorated model home for the Bluewood Collection by Toll Brothers is now open at 22404 Lago Lookout Lane in Lago Vista.

The Bluewood Collection at Lakeside at Tessera on Lake Travis features six thoughtfully designed floor plans ranging from 1,813 to 2,873+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2- or 3-car garages on approximately 45-foot-wide home sites. This new collection of homes will be situated between Lake Travis and the Balcones Canyonlands Wildlife Refuge, immersing residents in a scenic lakeside lifestyle. Homes are priced from the upper $400,000s.





“Lakeside at Tessera on Lake Travis is known for its picturesque location, lakeside lifestyle, and resort-caliber amenities,” said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. “We invite home shoppers to visit our spectacular new Toll Brothers model home to experience the best in luxury living and our commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship in one of the most desirable Lago Vista communities.”

Toll Brothers homeowners have access to an array of resort-style amenities including an infinity-edge pool with splash pad, private boat launch, miles of hiking and biking trails, pickleball courts, and one mile of shoreline with beach access. The community is located within the highly rated Lago Vista Independent School District and offers unparalleled access to Lake Travis.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Austin area include Toll Brothers at Travisso, Toll Brothers at Santa Rita Ranch, Regency at Santa Rita Ranch, and Hidden Creeks at Lakewood Park.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Lakeside at Tessera on Lake Travis and to schedule an appointment to tour the new model home, call 833-405-8655 or visit TollBrothersatTessera.com.





