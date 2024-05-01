Submit Release
Capital Bank Welcomes Todd Warren as Market Executive for the Greater Chesapeake and Baltimore Regions

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank (NASDAQ: CBNK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Warren as Senior Vice President and Market Executive for the Greater Chesapeake and Baltimore regions. With over 26 years in banking, Mr. Warren brings invaluable expertise and insights to the bank.

Mr. Warren will play a key role in Capital Bank’s C&I growth strategy by leading two C&I teams in Baltimore and Columbia, MD. "Todd's extensive industry knowledge and deep community connections are vital as we advance our growth initiatives," said Steve Poynot, President and COO of Capital Bank.

Brad Rodier, Capital Bank’s Chief Lending Officer, added, "Todd's proven track record and commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and providing businesses with solutions to help them grow and thrive make him the perfect leader for our strategic ambitions in these key markets.”

Before joining Capital Bank, Mr. Warren was the Director of Commercial Banking and Business Development for Maryland at Firstrust Bank, where he established a new C&I banking team. His career also includes leadership roles at Bay Bank/Old Line, Sandy Spring Bank, K Bank, and Susquehanna Bank.

In addition to his career, Todd is deeply involved in the Baltimore community. He is a past chairman of the Academy of Finance of Baltimore County, past chairman and vice-chairman of the Center for Progressive Learning, former vice chairman of the Star Spangled Banner Flag House, a current First District representative for the Baltimore County Planning and Zoning Board, and one of two banking representatives appointed by Governor Larry Hogan to the State Licensing Commission for Appraisers and Home Inspectors. Mr. Warren has also been recognized as a NEXT Leader in Banking Under 40 and a Smart CEO Leader in Finance.

Capital Bancorp Inc., reported $2.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2024, and was ranked #5 in American Banker’s Top 20 High Performing Banks in 2023. The bank is known for its consultative approach and commitment to human-centric banking, serving commercial customers for over 25 years in the DC Metro Region. As a member of the Federal Reserve Bank system, Member FDIC, and Equal Housing Lender, Capital Bank is dedicated to helping customers achieve their financial goals while maintaining a strong fiduciary duty to its shareholders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b715c7e4-a57b-4e62-843b-b074e0322099


