SuperCare Health® Elevates Community Support in Honor of Cystic Fibrosis, ALS, Sleep Apnea Awareness Events This May
Leading Respiratory Care Provider Offers Life-Saving and Cost Effective Programs to Communities Across the Country
We continually strive to meet the ever-evolving needs of our patients, working to simplify complex patient care and uplift healthier and stronger communities.”DOWNEY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuperCare Health, a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, is proud to recognize the following awareness events this May:
— John Cassar, CEO and Owner, SuperCare Health
ALS Awareness Month
Mental Health Awareness Month
National Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month
National Hospital Week
Global Accessibility Awareness Day
Sleep Apnea Awareness Day
During this busy month of impactful events and all year long, SuperCare Health remains committed to decreasing hospital readmissions and reducing the cost of healthcare for patients with chronic diseases, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, ALS, sleep apnea, pulmonary fibrosis, neuromuscular disorders, asthma, and more.
In support of communities across the country with a high prevalence of respiratory and neuromuscular conditions, SuperCare Health offers three innovative programs designed to increase access to home-based care and help patients follow their prescribed treatment plans: iBreathe, iAmStrong, and BreatheWell. With iBreathe focused on respiratory conditions and iAmStrong dedicated to neuromuscular care, patients enrolled in these programs receive a customized menu of services that can include healthcare education, remote telehealth monitoring, prescription refills, resupply reminders, in-home equipment set up, personalized assessment tools, and around the clock access to a clinical care team. Additionally, BreatheWell helps patients manage their prescribed medication plans with prescription delivery, refill support, clinical chart monitoring, and real time counseling and coaching with experienced pharmacists. When combined with therapies prescribed by a supervising physician, these programs are proven to reduce hospital readmissions with the long-term goal of not only saving lives, but also creating a more convenient, accessible, and streamlined patient experience.
As SuperCare Health continues to elevate the standard of care for their patients, exciting changes are in store for the organization later this year. SuperCare Health will enhance its COPD programs and launch a comprehensive line of services for diabetes care and continuous glucose monitoring. They will also provide patients with a new digital experience, allowing those enrolled in their programs to take further ownership of their own healthcare. Says John Cassar, CEO and Owner of SuperCare Health, “Our impactful work truly transforms the lives of patients who are often on difficult healthcare journeys. No matter what we do, our mission will always be to improve lives while lowering the cost of care in the home. We continually strive to meet the ever-evolving needs of our patients, working to simplify complex patient care and uplift healthier and stronger communities.”
To learn more about SuperCare Health and to enroll in one of our comprehensive respiratory or neuromuscular care programs, visit us online. To get in touch with a SuperCare Health customer service representative, call (800) 206-4880.
###
About SuperCare Health
SuperCare Health is a comprehensive, high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health’s services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.
Amand Charlin
SuperCare Health
+1 (626) 949-2419
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube