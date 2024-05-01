NBAA Names Recipients of Maintenance AMT Scholarships

Contacts: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Portland, OR, May 1, 2024 – The National Business Aviation Association’s (NBAA’s) Maintenance Committee has announced the recipients of 2024 Maintenance AMT Scholarships.

With the Maintenance AMT awards in hand, these award recipients will be able to attend model-specific courses at training centers offering aircraft, engine and avionics instruction. Dedicated to the promotion of technical education and training for maintenance personnel in the business aviation industry, the program is open to current and aspiring A&P mechanics and military personnel who are making the transition to a civilian career in business aviation.

The 2024 Maintenance AMT recipients and their courses are:

Simon Barbel – FlightSafety International – Gulfstream G500/G600 Maintenance Initial

Broderick Bebout –CAE – Lear 45 FA Maintenance Initial, CAE, Dallas, TX

Mychal Bonds– Abaris Training Resource Inc.– M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)

Bryce Cassagneres – Williams International – FJ Series Engine Line Maintenance

Colin Crader – Abaris Training Resource Inc.– M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)

Molly Haag – Textron Aviation – King Air 200/300 Maintenance Initial Training 10 Days

Ethan Haynes – Abaris Training Resource Inc.– M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)

Olivia Hensely – Collins Aerospace – Pro Line Fusion Global 5000/6000 Avionics Course

Javier Hernandez Rizo – Dassault Falcon Jet – Falcon 900EX EASy, 2000EX EASy or Falcon 7X Maintenance Initial – CAE Training Centers, Dallas, Little Rock, or Morristown

Kayla Hoffman – Textron Aviation – Citation 525 Series Maintenance Initial Training

Levi Ifland – FlightSafety International – Falcon 900EX EASy, 2000EX EASy or Falcon 7X/8X Maintenance Initial – FlightSafety Training Centers

Lexi Johnson – Garmin Aviation – G3000/5000 Intro

Jeongin Lee – Rolls-Royce – One engine course for Rolls-Royce engines currently in production

Deanna Lohnes – ASTM NCATT – ASTM NCATT Aircraft Electronics Technician (AET) Core Skills exam.

Josh McGill– University of Southern California – Aviation Safety and Security Program – Any Human Factors course from 2015–2016

Jason Millenaar – SD Satcom Direct – One Aero IT Certification Courses

Zachary Minchew – Gogo Business Aviation – Three Day Master Technician and Installer Course

Carson Moseley – Collins Aerospace – Pro Line Fusion Gulfstream G-280 Avionics Course

Jack Nordmann – Rolls-Royce – One engine course for Rolls-Royce engines currently in production

Madison Orchard – Williams International – FJ Series Engine Line Maintenance

Jennifer Parrish – Collins Aerospace – Pro Line Fusion Embraer L500 Avionic Course

Khaled Rahman – Abaris Training Resource Inc. – M1-R1 Advanced Composite Structures: Fabrication and Damage Repair (Phase 1)

Jānis Strupis – Dassault Falcon Jet – Falcon 900EX EASy, 2000EX EASy or Falcon 7X/8X Maintenance Initial

Cameron Sullivan – Williams International – FJ Series Engine Line Maintenance

Mika Tang – Williams International – FJ Series Engine Line Maintenance

Daniel Tweedy– FlightSafety International – PT6 Turboprop Engine Line Maintenance

Sesily Wanjema – FlightSafety International – Avionics Standard Practice, Five Days

NBAA thanks the following organizations for making the Maintenance AMT program possible: Abaris Training Resources, ASTM, CAE Training, Collins Aerospace, Dassault Falcon Jet, FlightSafety International, Garmin Ltd., Gogo Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce, Inc., Satcom Direct, NBAA, Textron Aviation, USC Viterbi School of Engineering and Williams International.

Applications for the 2025 Maintenance AMT awards will be available later this year. For more information on this program, visit the AMT Maintenance web page.

In addition to the scholarship program offered by the Maintenance Committee, NBAA Charities offers a number of other scholarships and programs to promote professional development and business aviation careers. For more information, contact Molly Hitch at NBAA (202) 783-9353, or to view application forms, visit www.nbaa.org/scholarships.

