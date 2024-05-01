Toll Brothers Announces Opening of its Bronson Peak New Home Community in Orange County, Florida

Luxury home community features four collections of versatile home designs and access to resort-style amenities in sought-after Central Florida destination

APOPKA, Fla., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Bronson Peak, a new home community featuring four collections of home designs and future onsite amenities in Apopka, Florida. Home buyers are invited to visit the Sales Center and tour the professionally decorated model homes located at 1574 Pinecliff Drive in Apopka.



Located within The Ridge master plan, Bronson Peak is a premier community offering four collections of townhomes, bungalows, and one- and two-story single-family homes. Pricing starts in the upper $300,000s. Homes include open floor plans with first-floor primary bedroom suites, home offices, 2-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living features. Homeowners of the Hamlin, Juniper, Seville, and Valencia collections will enjoy an amenity-rich resort lifestyle, ideally located in South Apopka with convenient access to Orlando. Future onsite amenities exclusive to Bronson Peak homeowners include a state-of-the-art community clubhouse, outdoor pool, and fitness center.





“Home buyers are invited to embrace the tranquility, sophistication, and convenience of living at Bronson Peak,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “Nestled within The Ridge master plan in Apopka, Florida, this picturesque community includes a variety of luxurious townhomes, charming bungalows, and spacious single-family residences, each thoughtfully designed to cater to diverse lifestyles. With unmatched access to top-tier amenities and a variety of nearby recreational activities, Bronson Peak offers residents the pinnacle of contemporary living.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Two professionally decorated and fully furnished model homes – the Alina Modern home design of the Seville Collection and Falcon Modern Farmhouse of the Valencia Collection – are now open daily for tours. Two additional townhome model homes are currently under construction and are anticipated to open in late May 2024. For more information on Bronson Peak and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Central Florida, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL .





