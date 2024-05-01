Submit Release
PSD Announces 5-13-2024 Meeting of VT NDCAP - First Full Panel Meeting For 2024

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its first regular meeting of 2024 on Monday evening, May 13th, from 6:00 PM to 8:15 PM.  At this meeting, NorthStar and Vermont State Agencies will provide updates on recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities.  The Vermont State Agencies reports will also discuss NorthStar’s March 31, 2024 required annual status report for the VY Decommissioning Project.  Recent activities of the Panel’s Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee will also be discussed.

The complete agenda for the May 13th meeting may be viewed at:

https://publicservice.vermont.gov/document/meeting-agenda-05-13-2024

Votes on Panel agenda items may occur.

Please see the full press release and VT NDCAP webpage for further information and connectivity options, as this meeting will be broadcast solely as a teleconference and webcast via zoom. 

