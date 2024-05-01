FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 01, 2024

Advisory: Services on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, to honor Missouri law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty Saturday’s memorial service will honor four officers whose names have been added to Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial’s Wall of Honor

The Department of Public Safety today announced details of two ceremonies that will be held on May 3 and 4 at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial to honor Missouri law enforcement officers who paid the ultimate price for protecting their communities. The memorial is on the grounds of the State Capitol overlooking the Missouri River.

On Friday evening, May 3, a candlelight vigil will be held at the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial in tribute to all Missouri law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

On Saturday, May 4, three officers who died in the line of duty in 2023 will be honored along with one officer who died in 2021. The names of these officers were added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor this week. The Wall of Honor now includes 746 fallen officers.

Saturday’s service will be live-streamed on the Department of Public Safety Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MoPublicSafety/

Line of Duty Deaths

– On Feb. 15, 2023, Kansas City Police Department Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ were killed when a vehicle traveling 89 miles per hour drove through a red light and crashed Officer Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ’s patrol vehicle. Mason E. Griffith – On March 12, 2023, Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason E. Griffith was shot and killed by a gunman after Griffith and another officer responded to a disturbance call at a convenience store.

– On Oct. 22, 2023, Missouri Department of Corrections Officer Kelly Rolando was killed in a head-on vehicle crash on Highway 54 Bypass in Mexico, Mo., as he returned to the Northeast Correctional Center in Bowling Green after an assignment in Columbia. Jason Pulliam – On Oct. 15, 2021, Missouri Department of Corrections Functional Unit Manager Jason Pulliam died as a result of contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

The families of the fallen and representatives of law enforcement agencies from across Missouri will participate in the ceremonies. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey will deliver remarks at the service on Saturday.

Friday, May 3

WHAT: Candlelight vigil honoring Missouri law enforcement officers who died in the

line of duty.

WHO: Families and friends of those who have died in the line of duty

Law enforcement officers from across Missouri

WHERE: Law Enforcement Memorial at the Missouri State Capitol, located on North Capitol Drive in Jefferson City (In case of inclement weather the event will be moved indoors.)

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, May 3

Saturday, May 4

WHAT: Memorial Service honoring Missouri law enforcement officers who died in the

line of duty.

WHO: Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe

Attorney General Andrew Bailey

Families and friends of those who have died in the line of duty

Law enforcement officers from across Missouri

WHERE: Law Enforcement Memorial at the Missouri State Capitol, located on North Capitol Drive in Jefferson City (In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.)

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov