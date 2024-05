AZERBAIJAN, May 1 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

On April 28, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Antony Blinken extended his congratulations on the recent agreement regarding the border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan,...

28 April 2024, 22:34