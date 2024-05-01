Michael Boyle Joins Greystone Real Estate Capital as Senior Vice President, Acquisitions & Institutional Investments

NEW YORK, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that its Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) syndication platform, Greystone Real Estate Capital, has added Michael Boyle as a Senior Vice President, Acquisitions & Institutional Investments. In this role, he will leverage his 20 years of LIHTC experience to support the growth of Greystone Real Estate Capital and help to create a forward-thinking strategy to affordable housing finance.



Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Boyle served as Senior Vice President at CREA, LLC for nine years where he was responsible for identifying, structuring, and closing LIHTC investment opportunities nationwide. Mr. Boyle was part of a leadership team which grew the company’s syndication activity from just over $400 million to nearly $1.4 billion annually. Throughout his career he has been directly involved in closing more than $1 billion of institutional client equity in more than 150 transactions nationally. Prior to CREA, Mr. Boyle held similar roles with nationally recognized financial services companies, including Raymond James, with a focus on multifamily affordable housing equity and debt.

Mr. Boyle earned an MBA from the University of Notre Dame, a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of South Florida, and proudly served in the U.S. Army.

“The opportunity to help build a ground-up LIHTC platform in today’s evolving and challenging economy is compelling, and the Greystone Real Estate Capital team is emerging as an industry-leading effort built on the best talent and resources in the affordable sector. I’m honored to be among them, and look forward to the impact we’ll make together,” said Mr. Boyle.

“We are just so pleased to welcome Mike. His sincerity and values are as important to him as they are to us and why we know working together on the same side after competing for so many years presents a very special opportunity for all of us. Our team’s vision is to establish Greystone Real Estate Capital as the most respected and preferred provider of LIHTC, preservation, and workforce housing equity in the country,” said Ms. Sarah Laubinger, Chief Operating Officer of Greystone Real Estate Capital and to whom Mr. Boyle reports.

Ms. Laubinger added, “Our approach to financing affordable housing will be different than our competitors because our team is built on a set of shared values and prides itself on innovation, offers unmatched, wide-ranging affordable experience, and is supported by Greystone’s philanthropic and innovative culture. Further, with the foundation of Greystone’s leading position in affordable housing for FHA and Agency lending, the sky is the limit for us to channel our collective commitment to integrity, excellence and long-term partnerships while raising the bar and amplifying the positive impact on the communities we finance nationwide.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

