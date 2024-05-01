Emergent BioSolutions Releases New Survey Findings Underscoring the Need to Continue Expanding Access & Increasing Awareness to Naloxone

Nearly 9 in 10 Americans surveyed agree opioid overdoses are a concern for teenagers and college students; parents in the survey want life-saving treatment to be easily accessible in case of an emergency



GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the results of a new national public opinion survey showing that more than 90 percent of Americans surveyed recognize opioid overdoses are a pressing concern for teenagers and college students, and more than 9 in 10 parents in the survey agree schools should do more to educate on the risks of opioids and how to respond to an overdose.

Conducted by Bryter Global on behalf of Emergent, the survey revealed significant support among Americans – and specifically among parents – for measures aimed at enhancing opioid education and access to lifesaving interventions within school settings. This was the case even though the majority of those surveyed greatly underestimated the number of overdose deaths caused by opioids each year (the median response was 10,000 lives, when in reality, the CDC reports more than 107,000 lives were lost to drug overdose in 2022, of which, 8 in 10 were opioid related).

Key Survey Findings1

Approximately 90 percent of total respondents/adults (18+), including parents surveyed agree:

The number of opioid deaths is unacceptable, and they would help save someone from an opioid overdose, given the opportunity

It’s important for NARCAN® Nasal Spray to be available and accessible to buy over-the-counter (OTC) without the need for a prescription

Opioid overdose is a concern for teenagers and college students

It’s important for all schools, public libraries and dormitories to have NARCAN ® Nasal Spray available in case of an opioid overdose emergency

Nasal Spray available in case of an opioid overdose emergency It is important for parents, teachers, coaches and others who spend time with teenagers and college kids in a professional capacity to have access to NARCAN ® Nasal Spray

Nasal Spray First aid kits should be equipped with this life-saving treatment

The concern among parents is significant, with 87 percent of survey participants agreeing that the opioid epidemic in America is getting worse. Parents believe a more robust national conversation could be part of the solution. Nearly 9-in-10 parents surveyed believe normalizing the topic of opioid overdose and reversal treatments like naloxone could help save lives.

“Americans, particularly parents, realize that protecting and saving the lives of our youth from an opioid overdose is a moral imperative and a fundamental responsibility of our society,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “When facing an opioid overdose minutes matter, and immediate access to life-saving interventions like NARCAN® Nasal Spray can mean the difference between life and death. We are committed to continuing our efforts to equip educators, students, parents and communities with the tools, resources, and training they need to combat the opioid epidemic and protect our youth.”

The Opioid Crisis Among America’s Youth is Increasing - There is an Urgent Need to do More

A NEJM study reported that twenty-two high school age adolescents died each week in 2022 from an accidental overdose driven by fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills.

In a joint letter to educators last year aimed at combatting the rising opioid epidemic among adolescents, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and the U.S. Department of Education issued a call to action for every school in the United States to carry naloxone.

CDC data found that two-thirds of adolescent drug poisoning deaths occurred with one or more potential bystanders present, but most provided no overdose response.

And equally critical, is data from Regan Udall that indicates potential bystanders were present but unable to provide life-saving measures such as naloxone in nearly half of fatal overdoses in 2021.

Emergent Efforts to Build Awareness, Education of NARCAN® Nasal Spray

NARCAN® Nasal Spray received the first ever OTC U.S. FDA approval in March 2023, empowering individuals to take proactive measures in responding to opioid emergencies, with the potential to save countless lives.

Emergent is working to ensure that NARCAN® Nasal Spray is readily accessible in critical settings like schools, colleges, and sporting events, where the risk of opioid overdose is heightened.

In October 2023, Emergent launched Ready to Rescue, a national public awareness campaign intended to break down the stigma associated with opioid overdose and educate the public about risks associated with opioids and how to be prepared with NARCAN® Nasal Spray. The company is continuing to spread this message and at several college campuses across the U.S.

Across college campuses in 2023, and heading into 2024, Emergent is helping to raise awareness of the signs of an opioid overdose, offer NARCAN® Nasal Spray resources, and provide educational Ready to Rescue kits for attendees.

1 Bryter Inc. interviewed 1,005 American adults online between April 24 through April 28, 2024. The survey was designed to be representative of the American adult population a whole by age, gender, region and HHI (+/-3%). Aggregate data was tested for statistical significance at the 95% confidence level. Data on file.

